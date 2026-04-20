"KODANSHA MANGA ACADEMY" Announces New Global Manga Award: "MANGAKA DISCOVERY" and Launches Official Discord Community "KODANSHA MANGA ACADEMY" Announces New Global Manga Award: "MANGAKA DISCOVERY" and Launches Official Discord Community‗ BENEFITS Kodansha Corporate Purpose

JAPAN, April 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kodansha is proud to announce the launch of the "KMA AWARD: MANGAKA DISCOVERY," a new manga award open to applicants worldwide. The award is hosted on "Kodansha Manga Academy (KMA)," our official global platform for aspiring manga creators.

KMA serves as a global hub for artists and storytellers, providing educational content, community resources, and direct links to Kodansha's editorial teams. Our mission is to support creators at every stage of their journey—from the initial spark of an idea to a professional creative partnership with a Kodansha editor (HENSHUSHA).

KMA AWARD: MANGAKA DISCOVERY — A Global Search for Talent "KMA AWARD: MANGAKA DISCOVERY" is Kodansha's largest-ever global initiative to discover new talent. This award was founded on the firm belief of valuing potential over polish. We welcome applicants of any nationality and experience level. Editors from all seven of Kodansha's comic editorial departments will review every submission, seeking stories with the potential for professional serialization.

【Award Benefits】

Grand Prize:

Cash prize of ¥300,000.

Invitation to the award ceremony in Tokyo (travel and accommodation covered by Kodansha).

Publication on Kodansha's digital platforms, "K MANGA" and "Comic DAYS."

Assignment of a dedicated editor who will serve as your professional creative partner (free of charge).

Encouragement Prize: Assignment of a dedicated Kodansha editor.

Top 100 (First-Round Qualifiers): Individualized feedback from a professional Kodansha manga editor.

【Application Overview】

Eligibility: All creators worldwide (no prior experience required).

Submission: Original manga work (8–60 pages) written in English or Japanese.

Entry Fee: Free.

Application Period: Monday, April 20, 2026, 3:00 AM – Wednesday, July 22, 2026, 2:59 PM (UTC)

How to Apply: manga-academy.kodansha.com/award/mangaka-discovery/

KMA Official Discord Community — Now Open

In conjunction with this award, we are excited to announce the launch of our official Discord community, a place where aspiring manga creators from across the globe can gather.

A Space for Learning and Connection: Connect with fellow creators, share your work, and get the latest KMA updates directly.

Direct Access to Editors: In addition to contest news and educational content, members will have opportunities to interact with Kodansha editors.

Participation Fee: Free. Open to everyone.

Join Here: discord.gg/kodansha-manga-academy

Stay Updated (Social Media)

Official Website: manga-academy.kodansha.com

Instagram: instagram.com/kodansha_kma/

X (formerly Twitter): x.com/KODANSHA_KMA

YouTube: youtube.com/@KODANSHA_MANGA_ACADEMY

About KODANSHA Ltd.

Based in Tokyo, KODANSHA Ltd. is Japan’s leading publishing house, having delivered stories into ready hands across the globe with a wide variety of content from comic books to novels, fashion magazines, news journals and picture books for children, as well as video games and anime series and movies.

KODANSHA Ltd. was founded in 1909 to “Inspire Impossible Stories”, and is globally recognized as the licensor of some of the world’s most loved comic book IPs, including AKIRA, Attack on Titan and The Ghost in the Shell.

https://www.kodansha.com/

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