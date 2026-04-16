Arrests in Pointe Coupee and St. Landry Parishes regarding theft of livestock

News

Press release

For immediate release: April 15, 2026

On April 7, the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) livestock brand inspectors arrested 21-year-old Kivon L. Hollins. Hollins was arrested on a warrant charging him with two counts of theft of livestock in Pointe Coupee Parish. His bond was set at $50,000. At the time of his booking in Pointe Coupee Parish, a hold was placed on Hollins for an additional warrant regarding further allegations of transactions of stolen livestock in St Landry Parish.

On April 13, Hollins posted the $50,000 bond and was then transported and booked on the additional warrant in St. Landry Parish. At this time, Hollins’ bond in St. Landry Parish is still pending.

LDAF’s brand inspectors’ investigation determined that around February 2026, six calves were stolen from a cattle producer in Pointe Coupee Parish. It is alleged that Hollins was involved in the theft of the six head of livestock and the subsequent sale of two of the stolen calves, thereby committing a false sale and creating a second victim in St. Landry Parish. As of April 13, four of the six calves have been recovered.

This case is still active, and additional arrests are expected. The Livestock Brand Commission maintains a 24-hour hotline for tips and offers rewards for information that results in the acceptance of charges. All persons will remain anonymous, and the hotline number is 1-800-558-9741.

LDAF Commissioner Mike Strain, DVM, reminds cattle producers to keep a close eye on newborn calves. “As a result of cattle markets being high, newborn calves are an easy target to remove from pastures and bring a nice price on the market,” warns Commissioner Strain.

The Livestock Brand Commission was assisted with this investigation by the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Department and the St Landry Parish Sheriff’s Department.

Note: All persons accused of any crime are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.