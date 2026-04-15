Tax Day Reminder: California pays Trump’s bills

While Trump spends our money on unauthorized wars, cuts health care benefits, and fails to act on Los Angeles’ disaster funding request, California continues to protect its residents. California has one of the most progressive tax structures in the nation – taxing working people the least, unlike states such as Florida and Texas.

Other ways we’re paying for Trump’s failure

😠 Fuel costs are more due to Trump’s oil and gas crisis – President Trump has triggered a global oil supply shock, making oil prices surge and the cost of goods continue to increase, forcing Americans to pay a growing $10.53 billion more for gas nationwide, with the highest gasoline price increases seen in Utah, Arizona, Kentucky, and Idaho.

😠 American families’ monthly bills have increased — The energy cost crisis facing American families is worse than previously projected, with the average U.S. electric bill increasing by $110, or 6.4%, last year. Trump’s tariffs have increased the cost of building and maintaining the electric grid, ultimately passing on higher operating costs to monthly bills

😠 Trump’s inflation hits American families hard — During his first year in office, families spent $1,625 more on average due to inflation.

😠 Grocery prices are up under Trump — a typical American family paid $310 more for groceries during President Trump’s first year in office compared to 2024.

😠 Trump’s economy makes housing crisis worse — Following President Trump’s 2025 tariff announcements and the ensuing economic uncertainty, home construction costs increased over the last year and fewer new homes began construction.

😠 Small businesses are worried — Small business confidence fell last month as 62% of small business owners reported impacts of Trump’s supply chain disruptions. Only 11% of small business owners expect better outcomes in the coming months.

The Newsom administration is creating jobs

California will continue to do its part to help advance the U.S. economy, even as the White House continues to sabotage our national success.

Since 2019, when Governor Newsom took office, California’s GDP has grown by $1.182 trillion. In the last two years, California saw gains exceeding $200 billion each year. As noted in a recent Bloomberg piece, during the Newsom administration, California “became the top performing economy not just among its 49 siblings but also any developed nation.”

This success didn’t come by chance, but through strong economic policies that have helped grow the success of the Golden State, including through the Governor’s Economic Blueprint and Jobs First plan, guiding the state’s investments in key sectors to drive sustainable economic growth, innovation, and help Californians access good-paying jobs over the next decade. These plans were developed in partnership with communities and business leaders throughout the state, creating a statewide plan built locally from the ground up.

California’s growth and economic output dominate.

The data supporting California’s dominance continues to pour in. Here’s what Bloomberg recently reported:

✅ After Newsom took office in January 2019, California’s gross domestic product surged 40% to more than $4 trillion, accounting for 14% of all US output. This outpaced major economies, including China (expanded 32%) and Germany (expanded 16%).

✅ California drove 40%+ of the growth in value of the nation’s publicly traded equities, despite being less than 12% of the entire U.S. population.

✅ California companies are thriving since 2019 – spending $527 billion annually on acquisitions, almost three times the $179 billion spent annually in the 20 years prior to 2019.

California is a talent pipeline.

✅ California produces the talent fueling its growth, with more than 600 colleges and universities – more than any other state.

✅ California has the highest density of higher education to create a top talent pipeline, with one college or university for every 64,000 citizens, more than the UK and Germany.

✅ California produces more engineers than any other state.

California’s industries are fueling the nation.

According to Bloomberg, here are the industries contributing to California’s economic dominance:

✅ Technology firms based in California lead the nationwide industry with 41 companies producing a 603% total return over the past decade. That’s four times the gain of their global peers in the past two, three and five years.

✅ Innovation, with California making up 62% of all U.S. venture capital funding and 31.5% of all venture capital deals last year.

✅ Health care contributed 52% to California’s GDP since 2019, and despite MAGA attacks on the industry, its uninsured rate declined to a record-low 6.4% in 2023, the largest drop in the US, from more than 17% a decade ago.

✅ Infrastructure and trade keep the U.S. economy moving due to this administration’s infrastructure investments. California’s Port of Los Angeles alone handles more than $300 billion of cargo annually.

✅ Clean energy and clean transportation are helping California maintain its future-facing dominance with its largest eight clean energy companies seeing the value of their stocks appreciate an average 56% since 2019, compared to 40% for their global peers.