Sands Resorts Macao gets ready to welcome the best of destination weddings industry next week

DWP Congress 2026 Stephanie Tanpure, Vice President of Sales at Sands Resorts Macao

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global luxury wedding industry will turn its gaze to Macao from 22 to 24 April 2026, as over 350 of the world’s most influential destination wedding planners, designers, hospitality leaders and creative partners gather at host hotel, Londoner Grand, Sands Resorts Macao for the DWP Congress 2026, organised by QnA International. Bringing together experts from over 70 countries, the congress stands as one of the most powerful platforms shaping the future of destination weddings, while positioning Macao as a compelling choice for couples seeking celebrations that are both culturally rich and effortlessly luxurious.For QnA International, the vision for this year’s congress reflects the transformation of the industry itself. Sidh NC, Co-Founder and Managing Director of QnA International shares, “Macao embodies the next chapter, the cultural fusion of east meets west, a city with soul, scale and sophistication. Its blend of heritage, gastronomy and world-class infrastructure to create extraordinary possibilities. We believe Sands Resorts Macao will inspire planners to reimagine what destination weddings can become.”As a host destination, Macao continues to inspire the global wedding and luxury celebrations community. One of the top wedding planners and designers from Asia, Ariel Leanne Chen of Le Rêve Events International shares, “Macao offers a unique balance of heritage, luxury and accessibility, creating a distinctive setting for sophisticated, multi-day celebrations.”As the global community converges at DWP Congress Macao 2026, the conversations will go far beyond inspiration, focusing on the future of collaboration, innovation, and storytelling within the luxury celebrations space through the Opening Keynote by Preston Bailey, followed by luxury hospitality industry leader Stephanie Tanpure, and some of the leading thought leaders in the industry through fireside chats, panels, innovation pods, DWP Atelier Masterclasses and much more. Topics from the integration of technology and AI-driven personalization to the growing importance of sustainability and culturally immersive design, the Congress will spotlight how industry leaders are redefining excellence. In this shared environment of ideas and influence, DWP Congress Macao will not only host the world’s finest, but actively shape the next era of destination weddings—where creativity, connection, and conscious luxury come together to set new global benchmarks.Across the industry, a clear shift is unfolding as weddings evolve into immersive journeys. Rita Abou Eid, CEO of Click Production, says, “Weddings are no longer just events but highly curated experiences that reflect the couple’s story, culture and lifestyle. We are seeing a strong rise in multi-day immersive celebrations and elevated aesthetics with intentional design that create unforgettable moments.” Kissandra Qi of Origin DMC & Events echoes this sentiment, noting, “We are seeing highly personalized storytelling, multi-day experiences for guests and deep local cultural integration,” underlining the growing demand for meaning and depth in every celebration.From a destination perspective, tourism boards are leaning into this evolution. Elman Mammadov from the Azerbaijan Tourism Board shares, “Our key objective is to showcase Azerbaijan’s unique blend of rich cultural heritage, diverse landscapes and high-end hospitality infrastructure to a global audience, while building meaningful partnerships with international stakeholders.” He adds, “The global wedding planner community plays a crucial role in our growth, as these professionals are key influencers in destination selection.” Levan Japaridze of the Convention and Exhibition Bureau of Georgia reflects a similar shift, stating, “Couples are moving toward highly curated, experience-led celebrations and are seeking destinations that feel unique yet deliver seamless, high-quality hospitality.” Natavan Huseynova of Baku Marriott Boulevard Hotel adds, “We are seeing a strong shift towards intimate, experience-led celebrations and a growing demand for scenic diversity, where couples can combine city, sea and mountain experiences within one cohesive journey.”Luxury hospitality brands are also redefining how weddings are experienced. Sanjay Patti of Alila Fort Bishangarh shares, “Weddings are moving toward intimacy, immersion and intention. True luxury lies not in moments of scale, but in moments that stay with you long after the celebration ends.” Digvijay Singh adds, “We are seeing micro-luxury weddings, experiential multi-day celebrations and a growing focus on sustainability and conscious luxury, where personalization and storytelling are key.” Marina Palau and Cristina Muñoz of Finca Mas Solers note, “Guest lists may be smaller, but expectations are significantly higher, with emphasis on privacy, exclusivity and highly tailored service.”At a more personal level, the way weddings are crafted continues to evolve. Amy Pan of HK Marriage Celebrant Co Ltd. shares, “A wedding ceremony is the emotional core of the celebration. By crafting meaningful personal vows and weaving in special touches, we transform each ceremony into something truly unforgettable.” Stanley Wong of Culinary Catering adds, “We aim to create ‘wow’ moments through interactive dining, globally inspired menus and immersive culinary storytelling that stays with guests long after the event.” Aminath Zaady of Brennia Kottefaru reflects, “True luxury lies in emotion. Every wedding begins with a story, and we focus on creating moments that are deeply felt and remembered long after the celebration ends.”As a host destination, Macao continues to inspire the global community. Ariel Leanne Chen of Le Rêve Events International shares, “Macao offers a unique balance of heritage, luxury and accessibility, creating a distinctive setting for sophisticated, multi-day celebrations.” Rani Moriani of Revel Events HK Ltd. adds, “Its connectivity, opulence and cultural richness make it an ideal destination for immersive wedding experiences.”This sentiment resonates across the global creative community. AI expert, Anne Jang, Wedding Planner and AI Artist at Ryohan + Anne Jang, describes Macao as “a place where love, luxury and celebration come together naturally,” while Jessy Karam, Founder and Creative Director of Strawberries & Champagne, calls it “a dreamy destination with cultural richness and architectural grandeur.” Evelyn Mills, Founder of Marriage Maestros and Wedding Maestros, notes it is “a seamless blend of tradition and modern luxury,” and Larry Walshe, Founder and Creative Director of Larry Walshe Studios, highlights “visually stunning and culturally rich backdrops.” Afi Amoro, Founder and CEO of Jandel Limited, reflects on its spirit, saying, “This is a place that understands that a celebration is never simply an event, it is a statement.” Lelian Chew, Founder and Creative Director of The Wedding Atelier, calls it “the grandest East meets West fairytale setting,” while Professor Simone Bianco, Assistant Professor at the School of Hotel and Tourism Management at The Hong Kong Polytechnic University, describes it as “a destination with genuine history, genuine soul and the logistical sophistication to deliver flawlessly.” Joseph Radhik, Founder of Stories by Joseph Radhik, adds, “Macao is a taste of the world in 30 square kilometers,” while Wendy El-Khoury, Founder and CEO of Wedded Wonderland, calls it “where culture meets luxury.” Nicole Froelich, Wedding Planner and Designer at Nicole Please Weddings, highlights “the perfect balance of excitement, luxury and logistical ease,” Kevin Lee, President of Luxury Events by Kevin Lee, notes “a seamless blend of old-world European romance with modern Asian luxury,” and Sumant Jayakrishnan, Founder of Sumant Jayakrishnan Design, reflects that “its fantastic architecture and magical performances make it a perfect destination for celebrations.”As the industry gathers in Macao this April, the message is clear. Weddings are no longer defined by how grand they appear, but by how deeply they are felt. In Macao, every celebration finds not just a destination, but a story waiting to unfold.

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