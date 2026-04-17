The $129 Device Used in 100+ Hospitals for Neurological Rehab Is Now Available to Every Patient Training at Home

UFC Fighter Gregory "Robocop" Rodrigues Ready to react to unpredictable movement. Jukestir Coordination Bag

From the Cage to the Clinic: How a Training Tool Built for Fighters Became Standard Equipment in 100+ Hospitals

I built it for fighters," Brad said. "Then a physical therapist called me and said, 'Do you know what you actually made?' That changed everything.” — Brad Evans

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Every year, millions of patients use reaction training equipment in hospital rehabilitation programs for Parkinson’s disease, stroke recovery, vestibular disorders, and traumatic brain injury. The devices they train on typically cost thousands of dollars and remain locked inside clinical settings. The coordination training that helps them recover stays behind when they go home.Jukestir, a patented 3D reactive neurotraining device invented by Utah high school teacher Brad, is closing that gap. Priced at $129, the device is now used in more than 100 hospitals and rehabilitation facilities for neurological training — and is simultaneously available to any consumer through Amazon , where it holds 100 reviews at a 4.5-star rating.Unlike conventional 2D light-based reaction systems that present stimuli on flat surfaces, Jukestir moves unpredictably through three-dimensional space, requiring users to track, react, and coordinate full-body movement in real time. The result is adaptive decision-making under conditions that more closely replicate the demands of both daily life and athletic competition — engaging neuroplasticity, dopamine release, and neuromuscular coordination simultaneously.Academic and Clinical ValidationThe University of Illinois Chicago Department of Kinesiology and Nutrition selected Jukestir as the central intervention equipment for The Green Light Study, a randomized research trial examining how dynamic, unpredictable movement tasks enhance functional movement performance, adaptability, and engagement. Results are expected in peer-reviewed publications by late 2026.Jukestir is also an official partner of Rock Steady Boxing, the nation’s leading non-contact boxing-based exercise program for people with Parkinson’s disease. The partnership extends Jukestir’s reach into the Parkinson’s rehabilitation community, where reaction training, balance training, and fall prevention are critical priorities for maintaining quality of life.“Jukestir is more affordable than the competition, with more application for movement and random reactive activities,” said Dr. Jordan West, Professor of Physical Therapy.Jukestir was originally designed for combat sports, a training tool built to develop the reactive timing and unpredictable movement recognition that fighters need under pressure. Professional athletes adopted it first, including UFC fighters and a Wimbledon champion. But as the device moved through the sports performance world, clinicians began recognizing what it could do for their patients. Physical therapists started using it for balance training and vestibular rehabilitation. Neurological rehab programs brought it in for Parkinson's disease and stroke recovery. Today it is used in more than 100 hospitals and rehabilitation facilities, a trajectory its inventor, a high school sports psychology teacher in Utah, never originally planned. "I built it for fighters," Brad said. "Then a physical therapist called me and said, 'Do you know what you actually made?' That changed everything."Jukestir is available at jukestir.com and on Amazon.

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