Experience the Legendary Summoning Jutsu.Gamabunta Returns to Naruto&Boruto Shinobi-Zato

SNS Campaign Launches April 20th—Post Your "#SummoningSuccess" to Get an Exclusive Sticker

AWAJI, JAPAN, April 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Discover Nijigen no Mori, an expansive anime theme park on the scenic Awaji Island, where the legendary worlds of anime come to life amidst Japan’s breathtaking natural beauty.

Located within the lush greenery of Nijigen no Mori on Awaji Island—just a scenic bus ride across the world-famous Akashi Kaikyo Bridge from Osaka （Direct Bus also available from Kansai International Airport) and Kobe—lies a portal to the ninja world. "NARUTO&BORUTO Shinobi-Zato" is more than just an attraction; it is a massive, life-sized recreation of the "Hidden Leaf Village " (Konohagakure no Sato)

In this immersive landscape, you don’t just observe the story, you live it. Stand before the awe-inspiring Hokage Rock, enjoy a steaming bowl of ramen at the legendary Ramen Ichiraku, and test your ninja skills through physical and mental trials in the “Heaven Scroll” (Ten ｎo Maki) and “Earth Scroll” (Chi ｎo Maki) attractions. It is a unique escape where every visitor can step directly into the world of the hit anime to become a shinobi.

At this attraction, guests can perform the "kuchiyose no jutsu" (summoning jutsu ), the legendary technique used by central characters such as Naruto Uzumaki, Sasuke Uchiha, and Sakura Haruno. By using hand signs and placing thier hand on the physical symbol on the ground, participants can activate the ninjutsu to call forth a powerful animal familiar to appear behind them.

The legendary giant toad, Gamabunta, has returned to the "Come On, Partner: Summoning Jutsu" event area, allowing fans to pose alongside one of the most iconic summons in the series.

Starting Monday, April 20, a special SNS campaign will be launched. Guests who successfully perform the jutsu and share a photo with their summoned ally on social media with the hashtag #SummoningSuccess will receive an exclusive Naruto&Boruto Shinobi-Zato Original Sticker.

■EVENT OVERVIEW

Period:

Gamabunta returns and sns campaign starts Monday, April 20, 2026

(The "Summoning Jutsu" event is currently ongoing)

Location:

Naruto&Boruto Shinobi-Zato (Inside Nijigen no Mori, Hyogo Prefectural Awajishima Park)

How to participate:

1. Perform the Jutsu: Use the handsigns and summon Gamabunta at the designated area.

2. Take a Photo: Capture a 2-shot photo with the summoned ally.

3. Post & Tag: Upload the photo to SNS with the hashtag #SummoningSuccess

Price:

Free (Note: A separate admission ticket to the attraction is required).

URL：

https://nijigennomori.com/en/naruto_shinobizato/

■About “NARUTO&BORUTO Shinobi-Zato”

“NARUTO&BORUTO Shinobi-Zato” is an attraction area themed around the anime NARUTO and BORUTO: NARUTO NEXT GENERATIONS, which follows the story of Boruto Uzumaki, the son of Naruto Uzumaki, the protagonist of NARUTO.

The area recreates the Hidden Leaf Village, featuring a large Hokage Rock monument and life-size figures of characters from the TV anime series. Visitors can experience the world of the series through interactive attractions, including athletic training activities and a three-dimensional maze.

■About Nijigen no Mori (Anime Park Awaji Island)

Nijigen no Mori is an anime-themed park located on Awaji Island in Hyogo Prefecture, Japan. The park spans approximately 28 times the size of Tokyo Dome and is set within a natural environment.

By utilizing digital and interactive technologies, the park offers immersive experiences for visitors of all ages and nationalities. It features attractions based on Japanese anime, manga, and game content, allowing visitors to engage with these works through multi-sensory activities.

The park includes areas themed around well-known titles such as Dragon Quest, Godzilla, NARUTO, and Crayon Shin-chan, recreating the worlds of these works in a natural setting and offering hands-on, experiential attractions.

■Access

① By Highway Bus

From Kansai International Airport, take a highway bus bound for Sannomiya, Namba, or Umeda. Transfer at one of these major hubs to a highway bus heading to Awaji Island. Please get off at either “Awaji IC” or “Nijigen no Mori.” Only one transfer is required, and the total travel time is approximately 3 hours.

② By Train + Highway Bus

From Kansai International Airport, travel by JR or Nankai Railway to the Osaka, Namba, or Sannomiya area. From there, transfer to a highway bus bound for Awaji Island. Please get off at either “Awaji IC” or “Nijigen no Mori.” The total travel time is approximately 3 hours.

©2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2007 SHIPPUDEN All Rights Reserved.

©2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2017 BORUTO All Rights Reserved.

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