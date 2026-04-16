Butcher’s Naturals Announces Retail Expansion with Publix

Butcher’s Naturals Premium Single-Source Natural Meat Dog Treats Are Now More Widely Available Across the Southeast U.S.

Publix shares our commitment to quality and trust, making them a perfect partner as we continue our mission of offering simple, clean, and healthy treats for our furry family members.” — Pete Chesna, Director of Eurofresh Foods

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Butcher's Naturals , a leading brand in natural dog treats and chews, is proud to announce its retail expansion into supermarket chain Publix. This new partnership will see the brand’s premium dog treats and chews of single-source natural meat dog treats available to pet parents across the Southeast in 1,467 locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia. Butcher’s Naturals products are made with limited ingredients and produced exclusively by premium, food-grade manufacturers in Germany.Butcher’s Naturals fan-favorite recipes available at select Publix locations include:* Beef Jerky Dog Treats* Salmon Jerky Dog Treats“We’re incredibly excited to bring Butcher’s Naturals Dog Treats to Publix and its loyal Pet Parents,” said Pete Chesna, Director of Eurofresh Foods, proud makers of Butcher’s Naturals. “Publix shares our commitment to quality and trust, making them a perfect partner as we continue our mission of offering simple, clean, and healthy treats for our furry family members. With our single-source protein recipes made with four ingredients or less, pet parents can feel confident about what they’re feeding their dogs.”This expansion into Publix reflects Butcher’s Naturals’ commitment to making high-quality, natural dog treats more accessible to today’s pet parents, while maintaining the ingredient transparency and quality standards the brand is known for. As more pet parents look for clean-label options they can trust, Butcher’s Naturals continues to deliver simple, protein-forward treats without compromise.To further support pet parents shopping at Publix, Butcher’s Naturals offers a convenient Store Locator on its website, making it easy to find products at participating locations.Committed to simple, recognizable ingredients, the Butcher’s Naturals line offers a variety of single-source proteins, including beef, chicken, and salmon. Each recipe is made with 100% natural ingredients and is free from artificial preservatives, colors, and flavors—making them a healthy and delicious option for dogs of all sizes and breeds.With expanded placement at Publix, Butcher’s Naturals continues to make premium, single-source meat treats easier to find for pet parents seeking clean, high-quality options. For more information or to locate a participating Publix store, visit www.butchersnaturals.com *The Single-Source Commitment means only one protein in every bag ie. Inside our Butcher’s Naturals Salmon Jerky, salmon is the only protein.###About Butcher’s Naturals:At Butcher's Naturals, we're not just a brand; we're pet parents, enthusiasts, and advocates. Our journey began from a place of love and concern — a shared experience many pet owners can relate to. Our beloved companions deserved better than the perplexing, lengthy lists of ingredients, unhealthy fillers, and many artificial components that were all too common.We asked ourselves, "Would we eat something with ingredients we can't pronounce?" The resounding answer was no, and we knew our pets deserved the same level of consideration. This realization sparked the creation of Butcher's Naturals, a labor of love dedicated to our best friends. For more information about Butcher’s Naturals, please visit butchersnaturals.com.

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