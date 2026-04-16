Plumbing Detectives LLC Opens Venice Office, Bringing Diagnostic Plumbing Services to Sarasota County Homeowners

Plumbing Detectives LLC — Licensed Plumber Serving Venice and Sarasota County, Florida Water heater installation completed by Plumbing Detectives LLC in the Venice, Florida service area. 38 gallon lowboy water heater installation completed by Plumbing Detectives LLC serving Venice and Sarasota County Florida.

Licensed plumber opens Venice office serving Sarasota County — Venice, Nokomis, Osprey, Englewood and North Port homeowners.

We chose the name Plumbing Detectives because we treat every service call like an investigation. We find the root cause before we touch a wrench.” — Michael Reynolds

VENICE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plumbing Detectives LLC, a licensed plumbing company known for its investigative approach to diagnosing and resolving residential plumbing problems, has officially opened a new office in Venice, Florida, expanding its service area to include all of Sarasota County and surrounding communities.

The new office, located at 312 E Venice Avenue Suite 203, Venice FL 34285, positions Plumbing Detectives to serve year-round residents, seasonal homeowners, and returning snowbirds throughout the Venice, Sarasota, Nokomis, Osprey, Englewood, and North Port corridor.

A Different Kind of Plumbing Company

Founded by Michael Reynolds, a licensed Florida plumber who began his career at age 16 and trained on major commercial and municipal projects in New York City, Plumbing Detectives LLC operates on a diagnostic-first philosophy that sets it apart from volume-driven competitors in the Southwest Florida market.

"Most plumbing companies want to get in, swap a part, and move to the next house," said Michael Reynolds, owner of Plumbing Detectives LLC. "We chose the name Plumbing Detectives because we treat every service call like an investigation. We find the root cause before we touch a wrench. That approach saves homeowners money and prevents the same problem from coming back."

Why Venice and Sarasota County

The Venice and Sarasota corridor presents a unique plumbing environment that Plumbing Detectives is specifically equipped to address. The area's notoriously hard water accelerates corrosion in water heaters and pipes, older homes throughout Venice Island and surrounding communities frequently contain aging polybutylene or galvanized pipes approaching failure, and the region's seasonal population creates surge demand for plumbing services at the start and end of snowbird season.

"Venice homeowners deal with hard water, aging pipe systems, and the unique challenges of properties that sit vacant for months at a time," Reynolds said. "These aren't generic plumbing problems — they require a plumber who understands the local environment. That's exactly what we're bringing to Sarasota County."

Services Available Immediately

Plumbing Detectives LLC is immediately available for residential plumbing service throughout Venice, Sarasota, Nokomis, Osprey, Englewood, North Port, and Lakewood Ranch. The company specializes in water heater repair and installation including tankless systems from Navien and Rinnai, drain cleaning, sewer line repair and camera inspection, leak detection, slab leak repair, whole-home water filtration and softening, repiping, and emergency plumbing services.

All work is performed by licensed, insured technicians. The company offers same-day service on emergency calls and upfront pricing before any work begins.

Contact Information

Plumbing Detectives LLC

312 E Venice Avenue, Suite 203

Venice, FL 34285

Phone: 239-388-3631

Website: plumbingdetectivesfl.com

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