Jade Ghezal receives her belt promotion certificate from her coach at Winners Jiu-Jitsu Academy in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida. Once bullied in school, Jade is now a competition winner and youth coach at the academy. Jade Ghezal stands on the podium with her medal at a Newbreed Jiu Jitsu Federation tournament. Representing Winners Jiu-Jitsu Academy in Sunny Isles Beach, Jade went from being bullied in school to becoming a competitive champion. Winners Jiu-Jitsu Academy, located at 17100 Collins Ave, Suite 201, Sunny Isles Beach, Florida, has produced world champions since 2012.

Bullied in second grade, Jade Ghezal found confidence through Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu at Winners Academy—now she's a competition winner and youth coach at age 15.

Jiu-Jitsu changed my confidence by making me love myself more and not needing to be scared of challenges.” — Jade Ghezal, Youth Coach, Winners Jiu-Jitsu Academy

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- When Jade Ghezal was in second grade, classmates stole her belongings and told her she wasn't worthy of friendship. The bullying left her feeling worthless. But her parents' decision to enroll her in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu at Winners Jiu-Jitsu Academy at age seven changed her life forever.Today, Jade is a competitive Jiu-Jitsu athlete, tournament winner, and youth coach. Her story reflects findings from a 2023 study in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health showing that children who train in martial arts experience measurable improvements in self-esteem, emotional regulation, and social confidence.From the Worst Day to the First Day on the MatJade's journey began the day something was stolen from her at school and she was too afraid to confront the person who took it. Her parents enrolled her in self-defense classes at Winners Jiu-Jitsu Academy in Sunny Isles Beach, and her very first class terrified her."I cried so much because I didn't want to go against all those boys," Jade recalls. As the only girl in a class of older, stronger boys, she lost constantly and wanted to quit. "But that decision to continue changed my life forever."The Transformation: From Losing on the Mat to Leading in LifeThe turning point came when Jade started winning. With every victory at Winners Academy, she gained more than a medal—she gained belonging. Teammates became friends. Coaches became mentors. For the first time in her life, she felt accepted for who she was. Today, many girls train alongside boys at Winners Academy, but Jade helped pave the way."Jiu-Jitsu changed my confidence by making me love myself more and not needing to be scared of challenges," Jade says. "Now I've learned how to be calm, think of a solution, and not be scared of confrontation."From Student to Youth Coach at Winners Jiu-Jitsu AcademyJade has become a youth Jiu-Jitsu coach at Winners Academy, working directly with children going through the same struggles she experienced. Her relatability makes her an impactful mentor to families across Sunny Isles Beach, Aventura, Hallandale Beach, and greater South Florida."Without Jiu-Jitsu, I wouldn't be the confident, happy, strong, and motivated person I am today," she says. "I believe it'll impact others too."Her message to kids currently being bullied is direct: "Be brave, and don't let them take away who you are as a person. Fight back, and trust me—it'll all be worth it in the end."FAQ: Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and Bullying Prevention at Winners Jiu-Jitsu AcademyQ: Can Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu help a child who is being bullied?A: Yes. BJJ teaches children self-defense, emotional regulation, and lasting confidence through control and problem-solving rather than aggression. Jade Ghezal's experience at Winners Jiu-Jitsu Academy in Sunny Isles Beach demonstrates that consistent training can transform a bullied child into a confident, resilient young leader.Q: How does martial arts improve a child's confidence and mental health?A: Martial arts builds confidence as children master techniques and earn recognition. Research in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health confirms martial arts improves self-esteem and emotional regulation in youth. The team environment at Winners Jiu-Jitsu provides the belonging bullied children often lack.Q: Is Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu safe for girls and young women?A: Absolutely. Jade Ghezal was the only girl in her class when she started at Winners Academy, training alongside older boys. She thrived—becoming a competition winner and youth coach. Today, many girls train at Winners Jiu-Jitsu Academy and across the sport. BJJ is technique-based, where leverage and strategy matter more than size, making it especially empowering for girls and young women.Q: Where can families in Sunny Isles Beach find kids' Jiu-Jitsu classes?A: Winners Jiu-Jitsu Academy at 17100 Collins Ave, Suite 201, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160, has produced world champions since 2012. The academy serves Aventura, Hallandale Beach, North Miami Beach, Bal Harbour, and Miami-Dade County. Schedule a free trial at winnerstrainingcenter.com or call (786) 527-2462.About Winners Jiu-Jitsu AcademyFounded in 2012, Winners Jiu-Jitsu Academy is located at 17100 Collins Ave, Suite 201, Sunny Isles Beach, Florida. Globally recognized for producing world champions at all ages and belt levels, the academy teaches respect, discipline, and self-awareness. Programs include Adult Jiu-Jitsu, Adult Kickboxing, Kids Jiu-Jitsu , Kids Self-Defense and No-Gi, Private Classes, and Pro Training. Visit winnerstrainingcenter.com or follow @winnersjiujitsuacademy on Facebook and Instagram.

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