Two Families, One Story Finally Told: Family Lore Podcast Unites Generations Shaped by a Historic Texas Feud

Clara Sneed Cameron Moore (left) and Suzanne Bassett (right) with Clara Sneed. Photo credit: Clara Sneed.

New episode brings together descendants connected to the Boyce–Sneed feud, offering a rare and emotional conversation on legacy, truth, and reconciliation

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- True crime and historical storytelling continue to captivate audiences nationwide, but few stories offer the rare opportunity for reflection and reconciliation. A powerful new episode of the Family Lore Podcast does just that, bringing together descendants connected to the historic Boyce–Sneed feud for a deeply personal conversation that bridges generations and points toward long-awaited healing.

At the center of the episode are Clara Sneed, Cameron Moore, and Suzanne Bassett. Sneed is the great-niece of John Beal Sneed, the husband of Lena Sneed, whose passionate affair with Al Boyce, Jr began the Sneed-Boyce feud, one of Texas’s most notorious family conflicts. Moore and Bassett are closely tied to the Boyce family legacy. Moore is the great-granddaughter of Lynn Boyce, Al Boyce, Jr’s brother and ranching partner. Bassett, Moore’s mother, was married to Lynn Boyce’s grandson, Taylor Bassett. Through her close relationship with her mother-in-law, she was entrusted with stories and firsthand accounts passed down through generations.

Together, they offer a deeply personal and informed perspective on a story that has often been told from a distance.

“I want to thank Suzanne, Cameron, and the Boyce family for their support. The consequences of the feud were deep and painful, and for generations, the full story had not been told. This moment is about honoring that truth by bringing it into the light and also celebrating reconciliation and healing,” Clara Sneed, author of Because This Is Texas and Before We Turn to Dust, says. “The Sneed and Boyce families were once good friends and—more than a hundred years later—some of us are becoming friends again.”

Sneed’s books explore the feud in depth. Drawing from letters provided by Albert “Pete” Boyce (Al Boyce, Jr’s great-nephew), Sneed’s work presents a historically grounded account of the events while placing them within the broader cultural tensions of the time. In 1912, issues such as women’s suffrage and rights were at the forefront of national conversation, adding further complexity to a feud that tested the moral limits of both families and of a divided community.

Listen to the full episode now on the Family Lore Podcast to experience the story of the Boyce–Sneed feud through interviews with some of those who lived its legacy. Click here to listen: https://bit.ly/4n0nBzH

The episode moves beyond historical retelling, focusing on the feud's lasting impact and the shared experiences still shaped by it. Almost from the beginning, members of the Boyce family extended their support in making the retelling of this story possible with understanding, truth, and compassion.

In a moment that reflects both remembrance and reconciliation, Moore and Bassett traveled from Virginia to Amarillo, Texas, to attend the launch of Sneed’s book Before We Turn to Dust. Before the event, all three visited Llano Cemetery, where members of the Boyce family are buried, and laid white roses on the gravestones, a quiet but powerful gesture of respect and reflection.

“It is not an easy journey from Virginia to Amarillo,” Sneed adds. “But their presence, and that moment at the cemetery, meant so much to me about the importance of honoring the past while moving forward.”

The Family Lore Podcast episode captures this convergence of history and humanity, offering listeners a rare opportunity to hear directly from those whose lives have been shaped by the feud. More than a retelling, it is a conversation that reframes the narrative, shifting from division to dialogue and from conflict to connection.

About Clara Sneed

Clara Sneed is the author of Because This Is Texas and Before We Turn to Dust, works that explore the historical and emotional complexities of the Boyce–Sneed feud through extensive research and firsthand family accounts. Her writing brings a new perspective to one of Texas’ most enduring and controversial family stories.

To learn more about Sneed and her work, click here: https://www.clarasneed.com/

Clara Sneed is available for interviews.



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