RISE Survivor Fashion Show at Forbes Serves as Catalyst for Global Incest AWAREness Day on April 21, 2026

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While waiting in line to enter the RISE Survivor Fashion Show hosted at Forbes, something meaningful happened.

In a moment that wasn’t planned or part of the event itself, two survivors met — just standing there, waiting to go inside. But that interaction didn’t end there.

That moment — just outside the RISE Survivor Fashion Show, created by Amanda Nguyen — became the starting point for something more: the creation of the first-ever Incest AWAREness Day, launching April 21, 2026.

“It was one of those moments that didn’t feel random,” says Danielle Carpio, founder of Healing and CPTSD, “We were just standing there, waiting to go in — and started talking. Then realized we were both doing work in this space.”

At the event, Carpio met Josephine A. Lauren, co-founder of Incest AWARE. What started as a brief interaction turned into a deeper conversation around a form of trauma that is still rarely spoken about — even within survivor communities.

Following the event, that connection turned into collaboration.

Together, they created an Incest AWARE Survivor Support Circle inside the Healing and CPTSD Community Hub — a peer-led space where survivors can connect without pressure, labels, or expectation.

What became clear through that space was simple:

People were already carrying this.

They just didn’t have somewhere to share it openly.

From that, Incest AWAREness Day was created.

Launching April 21, 2026, the day is meant to bring visibility to one of the most stigmatized and least openly discussed forms of trauma — while keeping the focus on safety, choice, and survivor-led support.

People are encouraged to engage in whatever way feels right for them — whether that’s learning more, sitting with the information privately, or connecting through available resources.

On April 21, the two organizations will co-host a live conversation on Instagram at 12 PM EST, creating space for awareness, education, and shared dialogue. A free Incest AWAREness Guide is also available for download, offering supportive, trauma-informed information for those navigating or seeking to better understand this experience.

Survivors who are looking for ongoing connection are encouraged to join the monthly virtual support circle hosted within the Healing and CPTSD Community Hub

“This isn’t about asking people to share their stories,” Carpio says. “It’s about making sure they don’t have to carry it alone anymore.”

At its core, the message is simple:

You are not the only one.

To learn more, visit:

https://healingandcptsd.com/incestawarenessday

About Danielle Carpio

Danielle Carpio is an incest survivor and CPTSD advocate who has become a leading survivor voice in the trauma space. Diagnosed with Complex PTSD at 32, she transformed her lived experience into a global, survivor-led movement supporting those navigating the long-term impacts of complex trauma. Through her work, she reaches hundreds of thousands worldwide, creating spaces rooted in connection, understanding, and peer support where survivors feel seen, validated, and no longer alone.

About Josephine A. Lauren

Incest AWARE’s co-founder Josephine A. Lauren, MTS (she/they) is an internationally recognized, queer, disabled author and activist. They have been featured in outlets like The New York Times, Ms. Magazine, and America. Jo. also consulted on a children’s book published by Scholastic, Extra-Ordinary: Celebrating Neuro and Physical Diversity. Say hello to Jo. and read their memoir, The Home I Know: A Liberation Story, on their website at josephineanne.com.

About Healing and CPTSD

Healing and CPTSD is the largest global community dedicated to survivors of Complex PTSD and complex trauma. Through its private platform, it provides peer support, trauma-informed resources, and connection-based experiences designed to reduce isolation and support healing. Built by survivors, for survivors, the community centers lived experience, emotional support, and the power of not having to navigate trauma alone.

About Incest AWARE

Survivor-founded and funded, Incest AWARE seeks to improve methods of incest prevention, intervention, recovery, and justice. Through an alliance of anti-incest advocates, a survivor support group, and educational resources, Incest AWARE transforms shame and stigma into solutions. Get involved to keep people safe in their homes in the first place. Together, we can learn about it, talk about it, and end it.

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