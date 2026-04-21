The N’Kenge Foundation Announces 'Are You the Next Showstopper?' Talent Competition and Study Abroad Program

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEThe N’Kenge Foundation Announces Second Annual “Are You the Next Showstopper?!” National Talent Competition New York, NY — The N’Kenge Foundation announces the return of its annual Are You the Next Showstopper?! national talent competition, featuring a study abroad opportunity in Italy.The competition seeks emerging performers in singing, acting, dance, piano, and strings. Video submissions are open through May 1, 2026. In-school auditions will also take place across New York and New Jersey, offering participating students direct feedback from judges.Ten finalists will be selected from nationwide submissions and live auditions to compete in the finals event on June 12, 2026, in New York City. Finalists will perform before a panel of industry professionals and a live audience.Awards include a People’s Choice cash prize and scholarships for continued artistic training. The grand prize is a fully funded scholarship to the Ultimate International Performing Arts Program in Italy, a 15-day intensive with international professionals.Event DetailsEvent: Are You the Next Showstopper?! FinalsDate: June 12, 2026Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York CityApplications are available at www.nkengefoundation.org About The N’Kenge FoundationThe N’Kenge Foundation supports education, mentorship, and youth development through the arts. Programs focus on amplifying diverse voices while promoting mental wellness, financial literacy, and global training opportunities.Media Contact@nkengefoundation

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