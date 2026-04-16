RED STRIPE BREAKS INTO QUEBEC AND LAUNCHES THE RISE CONCERT ZONE AT TASTE OF THE CARIBBEAN FESTIVAL
Taste of the Caribbean Festival announces a landmark collaborating partnership with Brasserie RJ, marking Red Stripe’s first-ever festival debut in Québec.
Taking place from July 9 to 12, 2026, at the Old Port of Montréal’s Clock Tower Quay, this year’s “Soccer Fiesta” edition draws on the global excitement of the World Cup 2026, positioning the festival at the intersection of sport, culture, and entertainment in a vibrant, multi-sensory celebration.
This three-tier partnership will also feature Prestige (Haiti)—celebrating its 50th anniversary—and Quebec’s own Belle Gueule, offering festivalgoers a unique opportunity to experience the best of Caribbean and local brewing traditions.
As part of this historic partnership, Red Stripe acts as the collaborator of the brand-new RISE Concert Zone—a first at TOTC—featuring international artists in a premium nightly concert series experience. This new ticketed evening experience represents a major evolution in the festival’s programming.
Prestige Beer will celebrate its legacy with Creole Night on Thursday, July 9, featuring the iconic Haitian band Black Parents, honoring 50 years of cultural impact. In addition, Jamaica Tourism Board will also be presenting the Reggae Night on Saturday, July 11th which will feature Duane Stephenson.
LINEUP - RISE CONCERT ZONE IN COLLABORATION WITH RED STRIPE
● Thursday, July 9 — Creole Night with Black Parents presented by Prestige, Wesli, Chris Combette, Kelly Krow & DJ Abuelo (Haiti) (presented by TOTC)
● Friday, July 10 — Latin Night with DJ Camilo (Colombia) (Hot 97, New York) & Algareto (Colombia) (presented by JPM Events & 514 Promo)
● Saturday, July 11 — Reggae Night with Duane Stephenson (Jamaica) (presented by TOTC in collaboration with the Jamaica Tourism Board)
● Sunday, July 12 — Soca Night with Alison Hinds (Barbados) (presented by Nouvelle Vie)
Tickets: risemontreal.ca
The Concert Zone is free and open to all from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM, featuring live performances, cultural workshops, and family-friendly programming.
The entire Festival site is open and free to the public from 12:00 PM to 11:00 PM, offering immersive experiences across the Tanguay Soccer Zone, Fuzion Latin Zone, Food & Merch Zones, and the Welcome Zone. Daily performances on the Latin zone’s stage run throughout the day, complemented by continuous entertainment, activations, and culinary discoveries across the Kids and Merch zones. For the full lineup and activities, visit totc.ca/schedule .
“This partnership marks an important milestone for Red Stripe in Québec. Aligning with a festival that authentically celebrates Caribbean culture allows us to connect with audiences in a meaningful and impactful way,” said François Gaumond, Marketing Director at the Brasserie RJ / Brasserie GMT.
“Welcoming Red Stripe in Québec for its first festival partnership is a defining moment for us. It reflects the growth of the festival and our ability to attract global brands while staying true to Caribbean cultural roots,” said Cezar Brumeanu, Executive Producer of the Taste of the Caribbean Festival.
With over 210,000 attendees in 2025, the Taste of the Caribbean Festival is Montreal’s Old Port largest summer event, where music, gastronomy, and culture collide with the global energy of soccer. A powerful reflection of Caribbean culture’s worldwide influence, the festival speaks to something universal—holding a special place in people’s hearts, no matter where they come from.
ABOUT TASTE OF THE CARIBBEAN FESTIVAL (TOTC)
The Taste of the Caribbean Festival is one of Montreal’s premier cultural events and one of the largest in Canada, celebrating Caribbean culture through music, gastronomy, and community experiences. Held annually at the Old Port of Montréal’s Clock Tower Quay, the festival attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors and showcases the richness and diversity of Caribbean heritage.
ABOUT BRASSERIE RJ / BRASSERIE GMT
Brasserie RJ / Brasserie GMT is one of Quebec’s leading independent brewing groups and the largest independent microbrewery in the province, known for its iconic brands such as Belle Gueule, Cheval Blanc, and Tremblay. With decades of brewing expertise, the company combines tradition and innovation while partnering with both local and international brands, playing a key role in Quebec’s evolving beer industry.
SPECIAL ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS
The Canada Council for the Arts is Canada’s national public arts funder, with a mandate to foster and promote the study and enjoyment of, and the production of works in, the arts. Through its grants, services, prizes, initiatives, and payments, the Canada Council supports a dynamic and diverse arts and literary scene. These activities generate a meaningful economic, cultural and social impact for over 2,000 communities in all parts of the country and beyond. The investments and leadership of the Council help advance public engagement in the arts from coast to coast to coast while also contributing to the international recognition of artists and arts organizations from Canada.
This project is made possible in part by the Government of Canada, Quebec Tourism Ministry, and Canada Council for the Arts, with the full support of the City of Montreal.
AT A GLANCE
What: Free Caribbean cultural festival + Soccer Fiesta + RISE Concert Zone
Where: Old-Port of Montreal, Clock-Tower Quay (STM: metro Place D’Armes) Click for directions
When: July 9–12th, 2026 (12PM–11PM daily)
Admission: Free all day (some activities may be ticketed within festival grounds)
For more information, visit: totc.ca
Laurraine Leblanc
Living Legends Agency via TOTC
438-875-6543
media@totc.ca
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Last year's [2025] recap video
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