Former Healthcare CEO and Resilience Speaker Judy B-Armstrong to Appear on Engel Jones Record-Holding Podcast in May

Judy B-Armstrong-Photo

In mid-May 2026, Inspirational Christian Speaker Judy B-Armstrong joins record-holding host Engel Jones on his internationally recognized podcast #12MinConvos.

This was confirmation — not just that I was called, but that I was chosen.” — Judy B-Armstrong

SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Judy B-Armstrong, a former healthcare CEO, certified real estate professional, and emerging national speaker, was chosen to appear on the 58th podcast of internationally recognized host Engel Jones of Trinidad in mid-May 2026. Jones holds a world record for consecutive podcast interviews and has built a global audience around stories of purpose, perseverance, and human potential — making him a fitting stage for an amazing story like hers.Podcast: Engel Jones Podcast - #12MinConvos With Jesus BelieversRelease Date: Mid-May 2026 - Podcast #58Host: 'World Renowned Podcast Host Engel Jones', TrinidadFormat: Featured Podcast InterviewThe upcoming episode will draw on Judy B-Armstrong's extraordinary life story — one that begins with a lupus diagnosis at 36, no cure, and a decade in which she could barely work. Her turning point came not in a hospital or a boardroom, but in a barbershop: a fill-in barber who wasn't scheduled that day paused mid-haircut, asked if she was in pain, and offered a quiet prayer. Within a year, her lupus was in full remission.What followed was a decade of executive healthcare leadership — including two 100% performance bonuses — a courageous personal reinvention, and a complete career restart at 59 after two leg surgeries. Her calling as a speaker was confirmed, improbably, when her husband shared a lyric from Hip-Hop artist Heavy D that led her straight to Matthew 22:14. Her birthday is the 22nd. His is the 14th."This was confirmation — not just that I was called, but that I was chosen." — Judy B-Armstrong, Speaker & Former Healthcare CEO. Judy speaks on the intersection of resilience, servant leadership, and faith-driven decision-making. Her upcoming podcast appearance marks a growing national platform that spans corporate stages, faith communities, women's conferences, and healthcare organizations.Her speaking topics include — Resilience as a Leadership Strategy — How adversity doesn't interrupt your journey; it is the journey.Topics covered in the episode & on stage:—Leading Through Reinvention — Starting over at any age with purpose and clarity.—Faith-Driven Decision Making — Aligning values and courage when the stakes are highest.—The Strength to Begin Again — Hope and forward momentum after loss or setback."Whatever chapter you're in right now — don't close the book. You're not done." — Judy B-Armstrong.The episode releases mid-May 2026 on #12MinConvos With Jesus Believers Podcast - https://www.12minconvos.com/blog/12minconvos-with-jesus-believers-19 . For early access, interview requests, or booking inquiries , visit: https://judyb-armstrong.com or contact Judy at judy@judyb-armstrong.com or 805.709.2972.A former healthcare CEO with nearly eleven years of executive leadership, certified real estate professional, and nationally emerging speaker on resilience, leadership, and reinvention. She speaks to corporate teams, faith communities, women's organizations, and healthcare audiences. Learn more at: https://judyb-armstrong.com A Trinidad-based "World-renowned" podcast host and world record holder for consecutive interviews, Jones has built a global platform around stories of purpose and human potential. Learn more at: https://www.12minconvos.com/ Media & Booking Contact:Judy B-Armstrong-Inspirational Christian SpeakerPhone: 1-805.709.2972Email: judy@judyb-armstrong.comWebsite: https://judyb-armstrong.com | Instagram: @judybarmstrong------------

Judy B-Armstrong Speaks

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.