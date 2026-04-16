Western National Parks Celebrates Inaugural Park Protector Week with 20% Discount for Members

Celebrate Park Protector Week with 20% off an entire purchase* for new and current Park Protectors, April 18 through April 26, 2026. *Some exclusions apply

First-ever recognition highlights the impact of WNP’s Park Protector program and its growing community of supporters.

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Western National Parks (WNP) is launching its first-ever Park Protector Week, taking place April 18 through April 26, 2026, with a special offer for the community of supporters who help make national park experiences possible. During this inaugural week, WNP is offering a one-time 20% discount off one entire purchase* in WNP park stores and online at store.wnpa.org for both new and current members of its Park Protector® program. Park Protector memberships are $25 a year. More information about Park Protector Week is available at store.wnpa.org/pages/park-protector-week.

Park Protectors are at the heart of WNP’s mission—supporting national parks across the West through funding for scientific research, educational programs, community engagement, conservation efforts, and more. During Park Protector Week, members can enjoy a 20% discount on their entire purchase* when shopping at any WNP store across its more than 70 National Park Service (NPS) partner parks or online, making it easier than ever to support the parks they love while taking home something meaningful.

This offer extends to new and current members alike, creating an opportunity to join a growing network of national park advocates. Whether visiting a park store or shopping online, Park Protectors can save at checkout while knowing their purchases directly benefit national parks.

As a nonprofit partner of the National Park Service, WNP supports more than 70 parks throughout the West. Since 1938, WNP has fostered awareness, stewardship, and connection to these remarkable places, in addition to its direct financial aid of parks. The Park Protector program is a cornerstone of that mission—bringing together individuals who care deeply about the future of national parks.

In recent years, that community has grown significantly, now reaching more than 17,000 members—an increase of nearly 10,000 since 2024—reflecting a rising commitment among park visitors and supporters to actively contribute to the protection and preservation of public lands.

A partially tax-deductible $25 annual membership helps fund impactful programs and essential initiatives. Contributions from Park Protectors support efforts such as protecting endangered species, expanding accessible visitor experiences, supporting Tribal consultations, and enhancing educational opportunities across parks.

Park Protector Week is both a celebration and an invitation—an opportunity to recognize the collective impact of this community while welcoming new members to take part.

WNP stores offer more than keepsakes—they provide a meaningful way to give back. With park-approved apparel, officially licensed collectibles, exclusive product lines, and books and gifts for all ages, every purchase supports the parks themselves.

As always, 100% of net proceeds from WNP retail sales directly support partner parks. WNP has provided more than $176 million in support to national parks since 1938.

In addition to this limited-time offer, Park Protectors receive an ongoing 10% discount year-round at WNP stores and online, reciprocal discounts at 500+ public lands sites, and access to members-only deals and events.

Whether joining for the first time, renewing, or continuing as a valued member, Park Protectors are part of a network of support ensuring national parks remain protected, accessible, and inspiring for generations to come.

*Excludes handmade craft items, Passport Stamp Bundles, Park Protector memberships, and donations. One-time discount, in WNP park stores and online. Offers cannot be combined.

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About WNP

Western National Parks helps make the national park experience possible for everyone. As an official nonprofit education and philanthropic partner of the National Park Service, WNP supports parks across the West by developing products, services, and programs that enhance visitor experience, understanding, and appreciation of national parks.

Since 1938, WNP has worked to connect people to parks in meaningful ways—helping inspire the next generation of advocates committed to protecting these special places for everyone, for all time. Learn more at www.wnp.org.

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