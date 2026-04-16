Error to Deny Court Fees to Grandmother Based on Equity

Div. Two of this district’s Court of Appeal held yesterday that a trial judge erred in considering equitable factors in denying a party’s request for attorney fees under a Family Code provision aimed at ensuring parity in access to legal representation, declaring that the section only permits consideration of disparity in access to counsel and ability to pay.

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