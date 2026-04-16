Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,566 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 456,426 in the last 365 days.

Error to Deny Court Fees to Grandmother Based on Equity

Div. Two of this district’s Court of Appeal held yesterday that a trial judge erred in considering equitable factors in denying a party’s request for attorney fees under a Family Code provision aimed at ensuring parity in access to legal representation, declaring that the section only permits consideration of disparity in access to counsel and ability to pay.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Error to Deny Court Fees to Grandmother Based on Equity

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.