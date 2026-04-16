Court finds trial judge erred in allowing peremptory challenge

(Subscription required) The 4th District Court of Appeal reversed a conviction after finding the trial court failed to assess whether a juror strike was presumptively invalid under Code of Civil Procedure section 231.7.

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