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Driver’s License Suspension Is Not Marred by Officer’s Non-Elaboration in Report—C.A.

The Court of Appeal for this district has rejected the contention that a one-year driver’s license suspension for declining to submit to a chemical test for blood alcohol content was invalidly imposed because the arresting officer’s sworn report did not contain “all” relevant information concerning the motorist’s response to a request for compliance with the implied-consent law, but merely contained the statement, “REFUSAL.”

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Driver’s License Suspension Is Not Marred by Officer’s Non-Elaboration in Report—C.A.

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