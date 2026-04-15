Missouri Attorney General Hanaway Secures School Choice Victory And Successfully Defends MOScholars Program

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Today, the Missouri Attorney General’s Office announced a decisive school choice victory in Cole County Circuit Court. The Court rejected all constitutional challenges to the MOScholars program.

“The Court’s ruling is a clear win for Missouri families and for educational opportunity,” said Attorney General Catherine Hanaway. “Parents, not special interests, are trusted to decide what education best fits their children. Our office will continue to defend families’ freedom to choose.”

In May 2025, the Missouri General Assembly appropriated $50 million to the Missouri Empowerment Scholarship Accounts (ESA) Program, giving parents the freedom to choose the education that works best for their children. Currently serving more than 6,000 students statewide this school year, the ESA Program has provided necessary scholarships, which help cover tuition, tutoring, therapy, and other essential educational services.

The challenge, brought by the Missouri National Education Association (MNEA), sought to block the distribution of $51 million in scholarship funds. Judge Brian Stumpe found that MNEA lacked standing. He also rejected all of MNEA’s claims on the merits.

“MOScholars is more than a scholarship program—it is opportunity, hope, relief, and the freedom for families to choose the best educational environment for their children and safe learning environments where students can thrive academically and personally and reach their full potential,” said MOScholars Parent Lisa Smith. “I want to sincerely thank the Missouri Attorney General’s Office for their work on this case and their strong commitment to protecting educational opportunity for Missouri students.”

The program partners with a range of educational providers—including public schools, private schools, and family-paced education programs—to ensure families can choose the environment that best meets their child’s needs.

“This Office will oppose any effort that puts bureaucratic barriers between children and the resources they need to succeed,” the Attorney General concluded.

The ruling can be read here.