Fasoo AI Sets the Blueprint for Sustainable Enterprise AI Transformation

Fasoo - a leader in data-centric security Fasoo Digital Intelligence Symposium 2026

BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Fasoo AI successfully hosted its annual flagship conference, the Fasoo Digital Intelligence Symposium 2026 (FDI 2026), held on April 15 in Seoul. Bringing together more than 400 IT and security leaders, the event defined a practical, enterprise-ready blueprint to scaling sustainable AI transformation (AX), marking Fasoo AI’s first major milestone following its rebranding.

“AI is no longer experimental. It is rapidly becoming the operating layer of the enterprise,” said Kyugon Cho, CEO of Fasoo AI. “To scale it responsibly and deliver real business value, organizations must align data, security, and governance from the ground up.”

Held at the Fairmont Ambassador Seoul under the theme “Sustainable AI Transformation,” FDI 2026 featured real-world use cases, execution frameworks, and new offerings designed to help organizations move beyond isolated AI pilots to enterprise-wide deployment. Fasoo AI also introduced FAAX, its new AI transformation consulting services, alongside expanded platform capabilities.

During the keynote and sessions, Fasoo AI emphasized that successful AX requires balancing long-term ROI with proactive risk management. As AI adoption accelerates, organizations face growing challenges from expanding data exposure and increasingly autonomous AI agents to the rising scale and speed of cyber threats. Addressing these challenges requires an integrated approach spanning AI application security, data protection, and governance-driven access control.

Fasoo AI also outlined the primary barriers preventing organizations from scaling AI initiatives, including fragmented data environments, a lack of governance, difficulty validating ROI, talent shortages, and integration challenges with legacy systems. To address these gaps, the company presented a phased AX strategy progressing from Assistant AI for task-level productivity, to collaborative Agentic AI, and ultimately to Agent Orchestration for enterprise-wide innovation.

The company further highlighted Ellm, its enterprise AI platform that enables organizations to rapidly build and operate agentic applications using proprietary data. Complementing this, FAAX was introduced as a structured consulting service designed to help organizations validate outcomes at the pilot stage and scale AI initiatives across the enterprise.

A dedicated session also featured leadership from Symbologic, Fasoo AI’s U.S. entity set to launch later this month, highlighting global customer use cases on AI and security. Rob Marano, incoming CEO of Symbologic, and Ron Arden, EVP of Fasoo, Inc., shared insights into how global enterprises are operationalizing AI within secure, controlled environments.

Their session focused on the significance of deploying AI within private or hybrid infrastructures, maintaining enterprise ownership of knowledge assets, and ensuring that AI-generated outputs are grounded in trusted, organization-approved data sources.

FDI 2026 marks the beginning of Fasoo AI’s next chapter as a company focused on enabling practical and scalable AX. The company plans to continue expanding its portfolio across AI platforms, agentic AI, governance solutions, and consulting services to help organizations operationalize AI securely at scale.

For more information, visit https://en.fasoo.ai/ai-overview/.



About Fasoo AI:

Fasoo AI delivers enterprise-grade AI and Security products and services that help organizations pivot AI strategies with LLM and governance infrastructure to ensure secure information management, compliance, and productivity. For more information, visit https://en.fasoo.ai/.

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