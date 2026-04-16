Seasonal winter highway closures lifted for Mount Graham, White Mountains

PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Transportation is reopening several high-country highways that were closed for the winter.

Opening on Wednesday, April 15, are:

State Route 366 (Swift Trail) ascending Mount Graham in Southern Arizona.

State Route 473 between State Route 260 and Hawley Lake in the White Mountains.

State Route 261 between Eagar and Big Lake.

State Route 273 between Sunrise Park and Big Lake.

State Route 67, which travels south from US 89A at Jacob Lake to the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park, is scheduled to reopen May 15.

ADOT encourages motorists to enjoy the mountains this season and return home safely by observing the following tips:

Check your vehicle before you go; proper tire pressure is important.

Get an adequate amount of sleep before your trip.

Make sure you and your passengers are buckled in.

Be patient (don’t speed and don’t follow other vehicles too closely).

Bring extra water and food.

Build some extra travel time into your schedule.

Never drink and drive.

Before you leave, check for information about highway restrictions across Arizona at ADOT’s Traveler Information website, az511.gov or dial 511.