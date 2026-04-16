Librarian-Author Launches Irreverent Gay Spy Series With Debut Novel

Misadventures Book Cover

Librarian Once Called a "Pornographer" Publishes Boundary-Pushing, Comedic Gay-Spy Novel. Series planned.

My goal was to capture the energy of midcentury pulp while updating it for a modern audience. It’s fast, ridiculous and intentionally over the top, yet grounded in character and voice.” — Gareth Carter

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Librarian and author Gareth Carter has released his debut novel, The Misadventures of Don Kee Dong & Phillip Mihol, in time for National Library Week, April 19–25, 2026. The release marks the launch of his International Men of Mystery (iMoM) series. The book has already reached No. 2 in Amazon’s Hot New Releases in satire.Described by Kirkus Reviews as “an over-the-top gay…sendup of the secret-agent genre, with an absurd premise, pulpy fight scenes, and a few serious messages,” the novel blends satire, espionage and camp-driven storytelling into a fast-paced, character-led adventure.Carter’s path to publication was shaped by public controversy. Three years ago, he faced accusations of being a “pornographer” for making LGBTQ+ children’s books accessible in a public library. Rather than retreat, Carter used the moment as a catalyst to create fiction that is unapologetically queer, comedic and commercially accessible.The International Men of Mystery series follows two junior operatives navigating a secret global network that quietly influences world affairs. In the debut installment, Washington-based agent Don Kee Dong becomes entangled with Dutch national Phillip Mihol while uncovering a mysterious, flamboyant European organization operating under the call sign “HO” in Budapest. The story unfolds across multiple international settings, combining action, satire, intrigue, and sensual tension.“My goal was to capture the energy of midcentury pulp while updating it for a modern audience,” Carter said. “It’s fast, ridiculous and intentionally over the top, yet grounded in character and voice.”The series draws from pulp fiction traditions of the 1960s and 1970s, with heightened names, exaggerated villains and stylized action. Carter positions the books as entertainment-first, designed for readers seeking escapism without sacrificing identity-driven storytelling.The release also introduces LA Notable Books , a new independent publishing house founded and operated by librarians. The press focuses on distinctive, underrepresented voices and publishes a small, curated list of titles with favorable author terms. Carter is its inaugural author.With growing commercial success in queer genre fiction — particularly within M/M romance and crossover titles — Carter and his publisher are targeting a readership beyond a niche audience. The book is positioned as both a genre parody and a high-energy entry point into queer-led adventure fiction.National Library Week is an annual celebration highlighting the valuable role libraries and library professionals play in transforming lives and strengthening communities. This year’s theme is “Find Your Joy.” Carter believes readers will find their joy in this book.For more information, visit:The Misadventures of Don Kee Dong & Phillip Mihol: International Men of Mystery — $13.99 USD / $19.99 CADFirst book in the International Men of Mystery (iMoM) series.

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