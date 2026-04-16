From Lost Credits to Success: Valdez Educational Services Celebrates Madera Achievers

The Valdez Education Leadership: Back row: Aaron Valdez, president; Eva Valdez, manager; Ernest Valdez, manager; Chad Brammer, director. Second row: Jennifer Barragan, Lead Tutor. Front row: Amanda Martinez, manager; and Briseida Flores, manager.

MADERA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Valdez Educational Services will host “An Evening of Excellence” to celebrate the academic achievements of students in the Madera Unified School District who have been tutored and mentored by Valdez. The event will take place on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Madera Municipal Golf Course.“This special event recognizes students who have made significant progress in recovering lost credits, returning to grade level, and reaching their academic goals through Valdez’s dedicated tutoring and mentorship programs,” said Chad Brammer, Co-founder and Director of Valdez Educational Services.Valdez Educational Services offers a broad array of support services, including attendance improvement, instructional recovery, support for foster and homeless youth, high school mentoring, intervention strategies, and special education assistance.Founded in 2017 in San Bernardino, CA, Valdez Educational Services is a private tutoring and academic support organization. It focuses on tutoring and mentoring students in grades K–12, including test preparation and mentoring, mainly partnering with public school districts to assist low-income and homeless students.The organization’s mission is to empower students by providing academic and non-cognitive skills interventions that have a lasting impact on their school performance, future employment prospects, and overall well-being.The celebration will feature entertainment, awards, prize giveaways, and inspiring guest speakers. Each student is encouraged to bring two guests or be accompanied by their parents to share in their success.The evening’s entertainment is provided by School Yard Rap, where education meets entertainment.“We're dedicated to empowering children from all backgrounds, creating a brighter future for young learners by bringing American history to life through dynamic storytelling,” explains Co-founder Brandon “Griot B” Brown.“Our goal is to equip students with the skills and confidence necessary for lifelong success, whether it’s in the classroom, at the workplace, or in their personal lives,” says Aaron Valdez, Founder and President of Valdez Educational Services. “We believe that investing in students today helps build stronger communities tomorrow.”Headquartered in San Bernardino and with offices in Madera, Valdez Educational Services has established a reputation for its comprehensive tutoring and mentoring programs across multiple school districts, including Madera Unified, San Bernardino, the Madera County Department of Children's Services, and Victorville.The organization’s services are offered free of charge to students when funded by school districts, with additional options for direct parental payments when district partnerships are pending or unavailable. Scholarships are also available for low-income families, further demonstrating the organization’s dedication to accessible educational support.Link to videos from School Yard Rap: https://youtu.be/3FCFXht1P0o?si=PxPuI8xttoQHx4Na Valdez Educational ServicesValdez Educational Services offers customized educational solutions and support designed to meet the specific needs of students, families, foster families, schools, administrators, and districts. Our focus on achieving results centers on improving skills and developing attitudes, behaviors, and strategies that lead to academic success. Our students can expect our services to enhance their achievements and promote independence. Valdez Educational Services provides both in-person and online services nationwide.For more information, contact

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