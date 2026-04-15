Scam Alert: Fraudsters Targeting Spanish-Speaking Workers Injured on the Job

The Oregon Department of Justice (DOJ) is warning Spanish-speaking workers with pending workers’ compensation claims about a scamBlueSky opens in a new tab/window making the rounds in Oregon. Scammers are posing as government agencies or law firms, falsely telling victims they have won their claims – and then demanding payment before delivering any benefits.

“This scam is predatory in the worst way – it targets workers who are already injured and waiting for help they are legally owed,” said Attorney Dan General Rayfield. “These families deserve protection, not exploitation. Anyone who preys on workers in that position should know that we take it seriously.”

There’s at least one confirmed case of this scam in Oregon. Once victims send money, the scammers disappear – and so does the payment.

How the Scam Works

Scammers identify people who have filed pending workers’ compensation claims. They then reach out by phone, email, or social media – sometimes through Facebook Messenger or WhatsApp – pretending to represent a government agency or law firm. In some cases, scammers have even staged fake video hearings to appear legitimate.

The victim is told they have “won” their case and are owed a settlement or benefits – but they must first deposit money into an account to receive the full payout. After they pay, the scammer cuts off contact. The money is gone.

Warning Signs

You may be dealing with a scam if someone:

Asks you to pay money before you can receive workers’ compensation benefits or a settlement

Contacts you through Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, or other social media apps claiming to be from a government agency or law firm

Pressures you to act quickly or pay immediately

Tells you that you have “won” a claim but must first deposit funds

Real government agencies do not ask workers to pay money upfront to receive benefits they are owed.

If you have received a suspicious communication about a workers’ compensation claim, contact one of the following:

You can also report suspected scams to the Oregon DOJ Consumer Protection Division online at oregonconsumer.gov.