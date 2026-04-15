ODOJ Returned $1.56M to Oregonians Last Year – Fraud Complaints Hit Record High

Fraud Tops Complaint List for First Time; Government Complaints Surge 166%

From fraudsters impersonating government agencies to car dealers ignoring warranties, 2025 was a busy year for the Oregon Department of Justice. Oregonians brought 10,179 complaints to the ODOJ’s Consumer Advocacy Complaint Program, and the program helped them recover more than $1.56 million – a 27% increase from the year before BlueSky opens in a new tab/window.

“These numbers tell a real story about what Oregonians are up against,” said Attorney General Dan Rayfield. “Fraud and scams are on the rise, and more Oregonians are turning to us for help — which means more chances for us to put money back in their pockets. We’re resolving complaints faster than ever and holding people and businesses accountable.”

Top 10 Consumer Complaints in 2025:

Fraud/Imposter Scams — 1,221 Auto — 1,204 Telecommunications — 1,021 Financial — 762 Health/Medical — 472 General Government — 444 Real Estate — 435 Food/Beverage — 392 Construction — 283 Travel — 217

For the first time, fraud and imposter scams topped the list with 1,221 complaints – an 8% increase over 2024 – edging out auto-related complaints and telecommunications. Financial complaints remained relatively steady at 762, while health and medical complaints dropped 17% to 472.

Among the most notable shifts from 2024:

General government complaints surged 166%, driven largely by complaints related to the U.S. Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). ODOJ notes this spike reflects the current political environment rather than traditional consumer fraud activity.

Real estate complaints rose 59% to 435.

Food and beverage complaints climbed 35% to 392.

Construction complaints increased 29% to 283.

Travel complaints fell 59% to 217 — the steepest year-over-year decline in the top ten.

The program also resolved complaints faster than ever. The average case now closes in 40 days, down from 50 days in 2023 — a 20% improvement. Resolved or partially resolved outcomes increased by 6 percent compared to 2024, while unsuccessful resolutions fell by the same margin. The Consumer Hotline fielded an additional 10,747 calls in 2025.

Oregonians who believe they have been treated unfairly by a business or have been the target of a scam can file a complaint at oregonconsumer.gov or call the Consumer Hotline at 1-877-877-9392.