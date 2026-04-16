Governor Offers $25,000 Reward for Information on Wilkes County Missing Person

Today, Governor Josh Stein announced that the State of North Carolina is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the 1982 disappearance of Angela Hamby in Wilkesboro.

“We must use every tool at our disposal to pursue justice for victims,” said Governor Josh Stein. “I urge North Carolinians who have information about any cold case to contact local law enforcement and help us provide closure to victims’ families.”

On October 29, 1982, at approximately 9:30 a.m., Hamby left her home to run errands. When she did not return home later in the evening, her mother reported her missing. Around 12:15 a.m. the next day, officers located her car parked around the side of Glenn’s Tastee Freeze in Wilkesboro, but Hamby was nowhere to be found. She was 20 years old at the time of her disappearance. Governor James B. Hunt Jr. offered a $5,000 reward on November 17, 1982.

Anyone having information concerning this case should contact Wilkesboro Police Department at (336) 667-7277 or the State Bureau of Investigation at (919) 662-4500.