Attorney General Rayfield and Coalition of States Win Trial Against Live Nation and Ticketmaster

Attorney General Dan Rayfield and a coalition of 33 other attorneys general today won their lawsuit against Live Nation after a jury found that Live Nation and Ticketmaster violated federal and state antitrust laws by eliminating competition and driving up costs for fans, artists, and venues across the country. After a five-week trial, the jury found that Attorney General Rayfield and the coalition successfully proved that Live Nation and Ticketmaster have unlawfully maintained and abused their monopoly power that prevents other ticketing services, venue owners, and concert promoters from successfully competing. As a result, fans are charged higher prices for tickets.

“When a company gets this big, competition dies – and everyday people pay the price,” said Attorney General Rayfield. “Oregonians who bought concert tickets through Ticketmaster were overcharged. When the federal government chose to step back and allow it to happen, Oregon and other states stepped up and took this on because working families deserve to know every company is playing by the same rules. Today’s verdict shows that accountability is still possible.”

In May 2024, Attorney General Rayfield, a coalition of 40 other states, and the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) sued Live Nation, alleging that its control over almost every aspect of the live event business – from venue ownership to event promotion to ticketing services through Ticketmaster – allowed it to raise costs for both fans and artists and to suppress competition. During the trial that began on March 2, 2026, DOJ reached a settlement with Live Nation, which Attorney General Rayfield and the coalition of 33 states rejected, choosing to continue litigation.

The jury today found Live Nation and Ticketmaster liable for violating federal and state laws by engaging in anticompetitive conduct. The jury found that Ticketmaster unlawfully maintains a monopoly in the market for ticketing services at major concert venues. The jury also found that Live Nation has a monopoly in the market for large amphitheaters used by artists and that Live Nation unlawfully requires artists who use the amphitheaters it owns to also use its event promotion services. In addition, the jury determined that fans have been overcharged for concert tickets at major concert venues across the country.

Having successfully proven their case on liability to the jury, Attorney General Rayfield and the coalition will argue for remedies and financial penalties at a separate bench trial.