Governor Offers $25,000 Reward for Information on Columbus County Killing

Today, Governor Josh Stein announced that the State of North Carolina is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the recent fatal attack on Cynthia Hansen, age 71, in Whiteville.

“We must use every tool at our disposal to pursue justice for victims,” said Governor Josh Stein. “I urge North Carolinians who have information about cases like this one to contact local law enforcement and help us provide closure to victims’ families."

On March 11, 2026, officers responded to a call to Hansen’s business, Stronger Body Fitness, on North Thompson Street in Whiteville, where they found the victim severely beaten. When officers arrived, Hansen was still alive and was able to give a few details about the incident. She was transported to Columbus Regional Healthcare System, where she died from her injuries.

Anyone having information concerning this case should contact the Whiteville Police Department at (910) 642-5111 or the State Bureau of Investigation at (919) 662-4500.