Western Pennsylvania Sci-Fi Series Takes Three First-Place Awards at National BookFest

First Place Winner at The BookFest

Author Christian Hurst earns top honors for the first book in his Lily Starling series as the third installment prepares for release April 30.

The goal has always been to tell a story that feels expansive but still grounded…” — Christian Hurst

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The opening novel in Christian Hurst’s Lily Starling science fiction series, Lily Starling and the Voyage of the Salamander, has been awarded First Place at The BookFest in three categories: Sci-Fi Space Opera, Young Adult Sci-Fi, and LGBTQ+ Sci-Fi.

The BookFest is a national literary awards program recognizing both traditionally and independently published works. The multi-category win marks a significant milestone for the independently published series, which has been steadily building a readership through word of mouth and online platforms.

Hurst, a Pennsylvania author based in Meadville, writes the Lily Starling series as a character-driven science fiction saga that blends large-scale worldbuilding with themes of identity, connection, and resilience.

“This recognition is incredibly meaningful,” said Hurst. “The goal has always been to tell a story that feels expansive but still grounded in the people at its center. To see it resonate at this level is something I’m very grateful for.”

The series continues with the upcoming release of Lily Starling and the Death Machine, scheduled for April 30. The third installment expands the scope of the story while maintaining its focus on character, consequence, and the systems that shape the world around them.

The press release is issued by Outpost Books, a Pittsburgh-based independent publisher supporting original science fiction, with a focus on inclusive, character-driven narratives.

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