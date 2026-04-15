Celebrate 2026 Earth Day with Hikes and Volunteer Events at Delaware State Parks

The public is invited to help spruce up state parks at Earth Day events in April. Photo by DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation

Delawareans are invited to celebrate Earth Day with hikes, cleanups, tree plantings and other programs at parks and public spaces across the state through the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s Division of Parks and Recreation.

“Earth Day is an opportunity to celebrate the rich natural resources we have in the state of Delaware and contribute to efforts to maintain it for generations to come,” said Matt Ritter, director of the DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation. “As we celebrate the 75th Anniversary of Delaware State Parks, it is a great opportunity to reflect on the accomplishments we have made since 1951 and to look forward to new and exciting initiatives to continue to preserve our precious environment.”

Delaware State Parks offers 17 state parks, 22 nature preserves, the Brandywine Zoo and Indian River Marina and preserves more than 27,000 acres across the state.

Among Earth Day activities are:

Auburn Valley State Park

• Guided hikes or self-guided activities. April 22, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Bellevue State Park

• Bellevue Tree Planting volunteer event to add 200 trees to the park as part of the Tree for Every Delawarean Initiative (TEDI). April 22, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

• Bellevue Pollinator Planting volunteer program to establish a pollinator garden at the park. April 26, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Brandywine Creek State Park

• Planting for Pollinators volunteer event to work in gardens pulling invasive species, mulching and planting, April 19, 1 – 3 p.m.

• Habitat Hike through meadow, forest, creek and freshwater marsh habitats, April 22, noon – 2 p.m. Pre-registration is required by calling the park office.

Brandywine Zoo

• Monthly litter cleanup to collect and dispose of trash around the zoo, April 19, 9 –10:30 a.m. Pre-registration is required by calling the park office.

• Association of Zoos and Aquariums Party for the Planet featuring themed activities, keeper talks and more, April 25, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Cape Henlopen State Park

• Dunes or Defense at Fort Miles Museum and Historical Area to learn how dunes contributed to coastal defense, and students defended the dunes on Earth Day 1970, April 22, 1 – 2 p.m.

• Evening Hike to discover the flora and fauna before sunset at Seaside Nature Center, April 22, 5 – 6 p.m. Pre-registration is required by calling the park office.

Delaware Seashore State Park

• Coast to Coast Cleanup volunteer event at Indian River Life-saving Station for staff-led beach cleanup and debris removal from the salt marsh at Savages Ditch, April 22, 10 a.m. – noon

First State Heritage Park, Dover

• Volunteer Cemetery Cleanup at Christ Church Cemetery, April 22, 5 – 7 p.m.

Fox Point State Park

• Celebrate Earth Day and Fox Point’s 30th Birthday and explore this hidden gem’s history and nature, April 22, 6 – 7 p.m.

Killens Pond State Park

• Senior Scientists: Invasive Pull for people 50 and older to learn about invasive species and remove some from the park, April 14, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. The fee is $6, and pre-registration is required by calling the park office.

• Clean, Green, Serene volunteer event for a litter cleanup. April 20, 1 – 3 p.m.

• Trail Day Cleanup for trimming and cleaning trails with the Friends of Killens Pond State Park. April 23, 9 a.m. – noon

• Invasive Pull for youth to learn about invasive species and remove some from the park, April 25, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., The fee is $6, and pre-registration is required by calling the park office.

Lums Pond State Park

• Walk and Talk with a Naturalist to learn about environmental issues, collect trash and discuss invasive species, April 18, 10 – 11:30 a.m.

• Earth Day Cleanup includes mulching, sanding, cleaning and trail trimming at Area 2, April 25, 9 a.m. – noon.

Trap Pond State Park

• Debris Decree volunteer event to pick up litter in the park, April 22, 1 – 3 p.m.

White Clay Creek State Park

• How Healthy is the Creek?, Chambers Nature Center, to explore the Wild and Scenic water and discover living indicators of water quality, April 25, 10 – 11:30 p.m.*

For more information on upcoming events at Delaware State Parks, visit the destateparks.com/programs webpage.

About DNREC

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control protects and manages the state’s natural resources, protects public health, provides outdoor recreational opportunities and educates Delawareans about the environment. The DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation oversees more than 26,000 acres in 17 state parks and the Brandywine Zoo and the Indian River Marina. For more information, visit the website and connect with @DelawareDNREC on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly known as Twitter) or LinkedIn.

Celebrating A Milestone Year

Delaware State Parks is celebrating 75 years of outdoor adventures and lasting memories. What began in 1951 with three parks has grown into a system that now includes 17 state parks, 22 nature preserves, the Brandywine Zoo and the Indian River Marina — together protecting more than 27,000 acres. In 2026, the division will honor the people, parks and partners who built this legacy and invite visitors to join in inspiring exploration, discovery and a deeper connection to the outdoors for generations to come.

