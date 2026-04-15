En Sintonía con el Concejo to Spotlight Earth Month, this Friday at 2 p.m. on Radio America  

MARYLAND, September 4 - For Immediate Release: Thursday, April 9, 2026

The show will highlight free adult immunization clinics in Montgomery County

The featured guests on this week’s edition of En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery (In Tune with the Montgomery County Council) will include Ana Arriaza, manager of partnership and engagement at the Montgomery County Department of Environmental Protection; Ana Samuels, nurse at the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services; and Christy Korzen, nature facility program manager at Montgomery Parks. The show will air on Friday, April 10 at 2 p.m. on Radio America (WILC 900AM) and is streamed on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon Music.

This edition begins with a spotlight on Earth Month and the Department of Environmental Protection’s GreenFest. The segment will explore the effects of litter on the community, share practical ways residents can help reduce waste, and explain how to report areas in need of cleanup. It will also offer a preview of GreenFest, taking place April 25 at the BlackRock Center for the Arts in Germantown.

The second segment highlights Montgomery Parks’ Share Fair at the Black Hill Discovery Center taking place on April 18. As part of Earth Month, residents are encouraged to embrace sustainability by decluttering and donating gently used items. This biannual event gives community members a chance to pass along items they no longer need and help extend their usefulness.

The program wraps up with an interview focused on the Department of Health and Human Services’ initiative providing free vaccines to eligible adults. This includes individuals without insurance or those whose plans do not cover vaccinations. The interview will outline who qualifies, what vaccines are available, and how residents can take advantage of these services.

The Montgomery County Council and Radio America have entered a partnership that provides the Latino community with key information on issues and programs. The partnership also provides a forum for residents to express their views and ask questions. The partnership includes the weekly one-hour show each Friday on the Washington metropolitan area’s most popular Spanish language station.

Each week, the show features host Marcela Rodriguez, Council program manager and public information officer, and guests talking about important issues before the Council and provides information about programs offered by the County to help residents.

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