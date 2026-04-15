Montgomery County Council to Hold Public Hearings on April 21, 2026

MARYLAND, October 4 - For Immediate Release: Friday, April 10, 2026

The County Council will hold public hearings to receive testimony on new items introduced to the Council as follows:

April 21, 2026 at 9:30 a.m.

Deadline to sign up to speak is April 20 at 12 p.m.

Resolution to Increase County Income Tax Rate The County Executive requested that the Council introduce a resolution to increase the County’s income tax rate for Tax Year 2027 (Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2027). The Council sets the County income tax rate by resolution. The Council adopted the current income tax rate of 3.20 percent on May 14, 2003. Under Section 10-106 of the Tax-General Article of the Maryland Code, the County may increase the County income tax to 3.3 percent of an individual’s Maryland taxable income for a taxable year beginning after Dec. 31, 2026 (i.e., Tax Year 2027).

April 21, 2026 at 1:30 p.m.

Deadline to sign up to speak is April 20 at 12 p.m.

A full list of upcoming public hearings is available on the Council Calendar. Review the public hearing frequently asked questions for additional information.

To testify in-person or remotely during a live public hearing at the Council Office Building, residents need to preregister on the Council's web page. Residents may also choose to provide pre-recorded testimony in written, audio or video formats or submit testimony by mail.

Send testimony by mail to County Council, 100 Maryland Ave., Rockville, MD 20850; or residents may sign up to testify remotely by phone (call 240-777-7803 for information). To express an opinion call 240-777-7900.

Under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), the Montgomery County Council provides reasonable accommodations to ensure that people with disabilities have an equal opportunity to testify at public hearings. Email [email protected] or call the public hearing line (240-777-7803) at least five business days prior to the public hearing date to request an ADA accommodation (MD Relay - Dial 711 or 800-201-7165).

The Council meeting schedule may change from time to time. View the current Council and Committee agendas, Council staff reports and additional information on items scheduled for Council review on the Council website.

Public hearings will be televised live by County Cable Montgomery (CCM) on Xfinity channels 6 and 996, RCN channels 6 and 1056; and FiOS channel 30. Also available live via streaming through the Council website, Facebook Live (@MontgomeryCountyMdCouncil or @ConcejodelCondadodeMontgomery), or YouTube (@MoCoCouncilMD).

How to Sign Up for Public Hearings

The Stay Council Connected video series is a step-by-step guide to navigating the Montgomery County Council that offers instructions for residents.