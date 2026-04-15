Montgomery County Council Committee Meetings on April 13, 2026

MARYLAND, October 4 - For Immediate Release: Friday, April 10, 2026

Committees will review Fiscal Year 2027 Operating Budgets and a supplemental appropriation for improvements to the Poolesville Highway Depot

The Education and Culture (EC) Committee will meet on Monday, April 13 at 9:30 a.m. to review the Fiscal Year (FY) 2027 Operating Budget for Community Use of Public Facilities, Montgomery County Public Libraries, the Takoma Park Library Non-Departmental Account (NDA) and Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS).

The members of the EC Committee include Chair Will Jawando and Councilmembers Shebra Evans and Kristin Mink.

The Transportation and Environment (TE) will meet at 9:30 a.m. to review the FY27 Operating Budget for the Department of Transportation - General Fund, Homeowners Association Road Maintenance Reimbursement NDA, Weather Response NDA, Vision Zero NDA, and Rockville Parking District NDA. In addition, the committee will review an amendment to the FY25-30 Capital Improvements Program and $500,000 supplemental appropriation to the FY26 Capital Budget for the Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT) highway depot in Poolesville.

The members of the TE Committee include Chair Evan Glass, Council Vice President Marilyn Balcombe and Councilmember Kate Stewart.

The Government Operations and Fiscal Policy (GO) Committee will meet at 1:30 p.m. to review the FY27 Operating Budget for the Technology and Enterprise Business Solutions (TEBS), the Cable TV and Communications Plan, the Device Client Management NDA, and the Telecommunications NDA.

The members of the GO Committee include Chair Kate Stewart and Councilmembers Evans and Sidney Katz.

The Planning, Housing and Parks (PHP) Committee will meet at 1:30 p.m. to review the FY27 Operating Budget for the Office of Agriculture, Department of Recreation, Department of Housing and Community Affairs (DHCA), and the Housing Initiative Fund.

The members of the PHP Committee include Chair Andrew Friedson, Council President Natali Fani-González and Councilmember Will Jawando.

More detail on each agenda item is provided below.

Community Use of Public Facilities

Review: The EC Committee will review the $12 million FY27 Operating Budget for the Office of Community Use of Public Facilities (CUPF), which represents a 2.3 percent increase in expenditures from the approved FY26 Operating Budget. Additionally, the FY27 recommended budget includes increasing fees between 7.5 to 12.5 percent for both MCPS facilities and the Silver Spring Civic Building. Due to the recommended fee increase, the Executive projects FY27 revenues at about $14 million, which is a 9.6 percent increase.

Public Libraries

Review: The EC Committee will review the more than $56 million FY27 Operating Budget for Montgomery County Public Libraries, which represents a 3.7 percent increase from the approved FY26 Operating Budget. The increase is comprised of $483,190 in programmatic and staffing additions and more than $1.5 million for compensation adjustments. Montgomery County Public Libraries provides equitable access to information, ideas, and experiences through library branches located throughout the County.

Takoma Park Library Non-Departmental Account

Review: The EC Committee will review the $238,833 FY27 Operating Budget for the Takoma Park Library Annual Payment NDA, which represents a more than eight percent increase from the approved FY26 Operating Budget. The value of the County’s annual payment to the Takoma Park Library is calculated based on the portion of the real and personal property tax rates appropriated to Montgomery County Public Libraries and the assessable bases of those rates, as set out in the County Code.

Montgomery County Public Schools

Review: The EC Committee will review the FY27 Operating Budget for MCPS. The Board Education’s adopted FY27 tax-supported budget, excluding grants and enterprise fund, is more than $3.54 billion, which represents an increase of more than $192 million, or 5.7 percent compared to the approved FY26 tax-supported budget. The County Executive recommends more than $3.78 billion in funding for MCPS, which includes funding 100 percent of the Board of Education’s request and an additional $222.4 million above the required Maintenance of Effort (MOE) level. Maryland state law sets a minimum funding level for public education, known as the MOE law, which requires local jurisdictions to fund school systems at the same amount per pupil as the prior year with increases or decreases relative to enrollment changes.

Department of Transportation - General Fund

Review: The TE Committee will review the $70 million FY27 Operating Budget for MCDOT, which represents a 4.1 percent increase from the approved FY26 Operating Budget. The increase includes $596,166 programmatic and staffing additions and a $2.7 million increase for compensation adjustments and other cost increases. The Transportation General Fund provides for services within four divisions of MCDOT, including Traffic Engineering and Operations, Highway Services, and portions of Transportation Engineering and the Director’s Office.

Homeowners Association Road Maintenance Reimbursement Non-Departmental Account

Review: The TE Committee will review the $62,089 FY27 Operating Budget for the Homeowners Association Road Reimbursement Program NDA, which represents level funding from the approved FY26 Operating Budget. This NDA is administered by MCDOT and serves to reimburse homeowners associations (HOAs) for the maintenance of certain eligible HOA roads.

Weather Response Non-Departmental Account

Review: The TE Committee will review the $2.8 million FY27 Operating Budget for the Weather Response NDA, which represents level funding from the approved FY26 Operating Budget. The NDA supports the costs for MCDOT and Department of General Services (DGS) when actual expenditures exceed their individual snow removal and storm cleanup budgeted amounts.

Vision Zero Non-Departmental Account

Review: The TE Committee will review the more than $497,000 FY27 Operating Budget for the Vision Zero NDA, which represents a 119 percent increase from the approved FY26 Operating Budget. The increase is comprised of programmatic and staffing additions. This NDA funds the County Executive's oversight and coordination of the Vision Zero Initiative to end traffic related serious injuries and fatalities through a full-time Vision Zero Coordinator and supporting operational funds. The operational funds assist the Vision Zerio Coordinator in implementing and updating the Vision Zero Action Plan.

Rockville Parking District Non-Departmental Account

Review: The TE Committee will review the more than $437,000 FY27 Operating Budget for the Rockville Parking District NDA, which represents a 1.8 percent increase from the approved FY26 Operating Budget. The increase is due to increased payment in lieu of taxes (PILOT) owed by the County per the terms of the 2003 General Development Agreement between the County and the City of Rockville related to the redevelopment of Rockville Town Center. The NDA pays for the County’s share of costs associated with the parking garages in the Rockville Town Center. The share is associated with the free use of several garage spaces for County employees working in the Rockville Memorial Library.

Amendment to the FY25-30 Capital Improvements Program and Supplemental Appropriation #26-62 to the FY26 Capital Budget, Montgomery County Government, Department of General Services, Poolesville Highway Depot (No. 502611), $500,000

Review: The TE Committee will review a $500,000 supplemental appropriation to provide for the planning, design and construction of needed improvements at the MCDOT highway depot in Poolesville. The appropriation is needed because the depot no longer meets modern building codes, safety standards or operational needs. The work is expected to include water and sewer improvements, installation of portable buildings and the reconfiguration of parking areas.

Technology and Enterprise Business Solutions

Review: The GO Committee will review the more than $72.2 million FY27 Operating Budget for TEBS, which represents a 0.5 percent decrease from the approved FY26 Operating Budget. The Executive’s recommendation includes programmatic and staffing additions, enhancements, or other cost increases. The Executive proposes a five hour per workweek reduction on all contracted support in TEBS, which represents more than $3.1 million in recommended reductions in the TEBS budget.

Cable TV and Communications Plan

Review: The GO Committee will review the more than $7.8 million FY27 Operating Budget for the Cable TV and Communications Plan, which represents a more than 38.8 percent increase from the approved FY26 Operating Budget. The increase is a realignment of funds arising from a decrease in fund transfers from the General Fund to Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) and Montgomery College. The funding decrease is offset by an increase in the allocation to the nonprofit Montgomery Community Television (MCT) and Montgomery Community Media (MCM), which will be acting as the coordinator of public programming and the necessary Cable Fund allocations.

Device Client Management Non-Departmental Account

Review: The GO Committee will review the more than $19.1 million FY27 Operating Budget for the Device Client Management NDA, which represents a 6.4 percent increase from the approved FY26 Operating Budget. The program provides technology support for County employees and updates hardware and software as needed. All increases relate to ongoing pricing adjustments to multi-year vendor contracts.

Telecommunications Non-Departmental Account

Review: The GO Committee will review the more than $3.5 million FY27 Operating Budget for the Telecommunications NDA, which represents no increase from the approved FY26 Operating Budget. The program provides landline and private branch exchange support to the County’s desktops and related support.

Office of Agriculture

Review: The PHP Committee will review the more than $1.6 million FY27 Operating Budget for the Office of Agriculture, which represents a 5.2 percent increase from the approved FY26 Operating Budget. The Executive’s recommendation represents an increase for compensation adjustments and other cost increases. The Office of Agriculture was created in July 2016 and promotes agriculture as a component of the County's economic sector, as well as to preserve farmland as a resource for future agricultural production.

Department of Recreation

Review: The PHP Committee will review the more than $71 million FY27 Operating Budget for the Department of Recreation, which represents a 4.3 percent increase from the approved FY26 Operating Budget. The Executive’s recommendation includes a more than $2.7 million increase for compensation adjustments and other cost increases. More than $127,000 in programmatic and staffing additions and enhancements are also included in the proposed budget.

Department of Housing and Community Affairs

Review: The PHP Committee will review the more than $77.7 million FY27 Operating Budget for DHCA, which represents a 7.1 percent decrease from the approved FY26 Operating Budget. Personnel Costs comprise approximately 26 percent of the budget and operating expenses and debt service account for the remaining approximately 74 percent of the FY27 budget.

Housing Initiative Fund

Review: The PHP Committee will review the more than $52.3 million FY27 Operating Budget for the Housing Initiative Fund, which represents a 12.6 percent decrease from the approved FY26 Operating Budget. There are no programmatic or staffing enhancements for FY27. The decrease is primarily due to an increase in projected debt service transfers for FY27, which result in less available resources for the Housing Initiative Fund operating budget.

The Committee meeting schedule may change from time to time. View the current Council and Committee agendas, Council staff reports and additional information on items scheduled for Council review on the Council website.

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