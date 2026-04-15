Montgomery County Council Committee Meetings on April 15, 2026

MARYLAND, April 15 - For Immediate Release: Tuesday, April 14, 2026

Committees will review Fiscal Year 2027 Operating Budget, the FY27-32 Capital Improvements Program for the County Radio Life Cycle Replacement Project and the Vehicle Recovery Act

The Public Safety (PS) Committee will meet on Wednesday, April 15 at 9:30 a.m. to review the Fiscal Year (FY) 2027 Operating Budget for the Office of Animal Services, Sheriff’s Office, State’s Attorney’s Office, Circuit Court and Department of Correction and Rehabilitation (DOCR).

The members of the PS Committee include Chair Sidney Katz and Councilmembers Dawn Luedtke and Kristin Mink.

The joint PS and Government Operations and Fiscal Policy (GO) Committee will meet at 1:30 p.m. to review the FY27-32 Capital Improvements Program (CIP) for the County Radio Life Cycle Replacement Project and review Expedited Bill 14-26, Motor Vehicle Towing - Redemption of Vehicle - Proof of Ownership or Control (The Vehicle Recovery Act).

The members of the GO Committee include Chair Kate Stewart and Councilmembers Shebra Evans and Katz.

More detail on each agenda item is provided below.

Office of Animal Services

Review: The PS Committee will review the County Executive’s recommended $11.3 million FY27 Operating Budget for the Office of Animal Services, which represents an increase of $299,791, or 2.72 percent, compared to the approved FY26 Operating Budget. The recommended increase is comprised of compensation adjustments and other cost increases. The Office of Animal Services provides education and resources on animal care and safety to pet owners and ensures the responsible enforcement of laws pertaining to animal welfare and protection.

Sheriff’s Office

Review: The PS Committee will review the County Executive’s recommended $33.3 million FY27 Operating Budget for the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, which represents an increase of less than one percent compared to the approved FY26 Operating Budget. The recommendation includes a net decrease in tax-supported line items, which includes compensation adjustments and other cost increases. The duties of the Sheriff’s Office includes providing security for employees and visitors to the circuit court building and other facilities, serving domestic violence petitions and peace orders, executing evictions as issued by the court, and overseeing the County’s Family Justice Center.

State’s Attorney Office

Review: The PS Committee will review the County Executive’s recommended $28.7 million FY27 Operating Budget for the State’s Attorney’s Office, which represents an increase of $1.3 million, or 4.8 percent, compared to the approved FY26 Operating Budget. The recommendation includes an increase of $539,501 for programmatic and staffing additions, enhancements, or other cost increases; a $1.2 million increase for compensation adjustments; and a decrease of $489,519 from other adjustments.

The State's Attorney's Office is responsible for prosecuting criminal violations in Montgomery County, educating the public concerning criminal justice issues, providing training to lawyers for future service, addressing inequality and promoting fairness in the criminal justice system, ensuring access to the criminal justice system, and promoting professional relations with judges and attorneys.

Circuit Court

Review: The PS Committee will review the County Executive’s recommended $21.7 million FY27 Operating Budget for the Circuit Court, which represents an increase of $1.2 million, or six percent, compared to the approved FY26 Operating Budget. The recommendation includes an increase of $391,877 to address a funding gap in grant-funded initiatives. The Circuit Court serves residents in the determination of litigation in serious criminal matters, substantive civil cases, domestic cases and child support cases.

Department of Correction and Rehabilitation

Review: The PS Committee will review the County Executive’s recommended $99.4 million FY27 Operating Budget for the Department of Correction and Rehabilitation (DOCR), which represents an increase of more than $4 million, or 4.2 percent, compared to the approved FY26 Operating Budget. The recommendation includes $379,470 in programmatic and staffing additions, enhancements, or other cost increases; a $3.7 million increase for compensation adjustments; and a decrease of more than $1.8 million for other adjustments. DOCR provides correctional, rehabilitative, and community re-entry services in Montgomery County.

General Government - County Radio Life Cycle Replacement

Review: The joint PS and GO Committee will review the $10.7 million FY27-32 CIP for the County Radio Life Cycle Replacement Project, which represents a decrease of more than $20 million, or 65 percent, from the approved FY25-30 CIP. The proposed change reflects an updated expenditure schedule and a $2.6 million reduction in the total project costs. This project provides for the phased replacement of voice radio systems that have reached the end of their expected 10-year service life. These radio systems are used primarily by the County's first responder agencies.

Expedited Bill 14-26, Motor Vehicle Towing - Redemption of Vehicle - Proof of Ownership or Control (The Vehicle Recovery Act)

Review: The joint PS and GO Committee will review Expedited Bill 14-26, Motor Vehicle Towing - Redemption of Vehicle - Proof of Ownership or Control, also known as The Vehicle Recovery Act, which would specify procedures governing vehicle redemption and require towing companies to accept alternative documentation that establishes ownership or lawful possession The legislation would provide a mechanism for authorized individuals, such as a family member or household member, to recover a vehicle if the vehicle owner is unavailable. In addition, the legislation would establish indemnification requirements associated with vehicle release and provide enforcement mechanisms for misconduct related to the release of impounded vehicles.

The lead sponsor of Bill 14-26 is Councilmember Stewart. Council President Natali Fani-González, Councilmembers Andrew Friedson, Evans, Evan Glass, Council Vice President Marilyn Balcombe, and Councilmembers Mink, Will Jawando, Katz, Luedtke and Sayles are cosponsors of Bill 14-26.

The Committee meeting schedule may change from time to time. View the current Council and Committee agendas, Council staff reports and additional information on items scheduled for Council review on the Council website.

Council and committee meetings are streamed live on the Council’s web page via YouTube and on Facebook Live and can be watched on County Cable Montgomery on Xfinity/RCN 6 HD 996/1056, Fios 30, and on the CCM live stream.