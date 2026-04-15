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Board of Environmental Protection - April 16, 2026

MAINE, April 16 - Environmental Protection

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Date: April 16, 2026

Start Time: 9:00 AM

Location: Ruth Ann Burke

Meeting description/purpose:

Related documents (if any):
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April 16 agenda updated 04-14-26

For further information, contact:

Name: ruth.a.burke@maine.gov

Phone: 2075920271

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Board of Environmental Protection - April 16, 2026

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