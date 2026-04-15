Montgomery County Council Meets on April 14 to Conduct Multiple Public Hearings on Fees, Charges and the Property Tax Credit to Offset a Portion of Income Tax Revenue

MARYLAND, April 15 - For Immediate Release: Monday, April 13, 2026

Also on April 14: Council will review capital budgets for Montgomery County Public Schools, the Public Arts Trust and Recreation projects

The Montgomery County Council will meet on Tuesday, April 14 at 9 a.m. and the meeting will begin with two proclamation presentations. The first, presented by the Transportation and Environment (TE) Committee, will recognize Earth Month. The second, presented by Councilmember Will Jawando, will recognize the Councilmember for a Day winner.

At 1 p.m., there will be two additional proclamation presentations. The first afternoon proclamation, presented by the Council’s Education and Culture (EC) Committee, will recognize World Art Day. The second afternoon proclamation, presented by Councilmember Kristin Mink, will recognize Immigrant Day of Resilience.

More detail on each agenda item is provided below.

FY27-32 Capital Improvements Program (CIP)

Culture and Recreation - Public Arts Trust

Review: The Council will review the $2.4 million Fiscal Year (FY) 2027-2032 Capital Improvements Program (CIP) for the Public Arts Trust. The trust incorporates art into public facilities and sponsors privately funded temporary or permanent displays of art on public property. The recommendation includes an annual appropriation of $408,000 for the Public Arts Trust, or more than $2.4 million during the six-year FY27-32 CIP period. This recommendation is the same amount as the Public Arts Trust received in the prior fiscal years.

Culture and Recreation – Recreation

Review: The Council will review the more than $165 million recommended FY27-32 CIP for Recreation projects. This is an increase of more than $35 million or 27.4 percent from the amended FY25-30 CIP. Cost increases primarily stem from an escalation of the Recreation Facilities Refurbishment - Centers project and the Recreation Facilities Refurbishment - Outdoor Pools project.

The projects in this CIP were reviewed by the Planning, Housing and Parks (PHP) Committee and the joint PHP and Health and Human Services (HHS) Committee at meetings held on April 6. The committees recommended approval of all projects included in the capital budget as proposed by the County Executive, except for the new natural grass field at North Potomac Center project, which was deferred.

Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS)

Review: The Council will review the more than $2.79 billion FY27-32 CIP for MCPS requested by the Boad of Education. This level of funding represents an increase of more than $1 billion from the FY25-30 amended CIP of $1.76 billion. The County Executive’s recommended FY27-32 CIP for MCPS includes $2.14 billion, which represents an increase of $380 million from the FY25-30 amended CIP. The County Executive’s recommendation is $652.3 million less than the Board of Education’s proposal. The Education and Culture (EC) Committee preliminarily recommended the Board of Education’s requested FY27-32 CIP with a series of changes. Additional details about the committee’s recommendations can be found in the Council staff report.

District Council Session

Subdivision Regulation Amendment (SRA) 26-01, Subdivision of Land - Continuation of Roads

Introduction: Lead sponsor Councilmember Mink will introduce Subdivision Regulation Amendment (SRA) 26-01, Subdivision of Land - Continuation of Roads, which would prohibit the continuation of roads on certain street classifications if in a Local Area Transportation Improvement Program area.

County Code requires the continuation of roads in satisfaction of the Road Design and Construction Code. SRA 26-01 would prohibit the Planning Board from approving a subdivision application that connects a neighborhood street or neighborhood yield street within the boundary of a Local Area Transportation Improvement Program with a new development also in the Local Area Transportation Improvement Program area.

A public hearing is scheduled for June 9.

Consent Calendar

Each item on the Council’s Consent Calendar can be found on the Council agenda for Tuesday, April 14, which is available on the Council website.

Resolution to approve the Collective Bargaining Agreement with Municipal and County Government Employees Organization, UFCW, Local 1994 - Fiscal Year 2027

Resolution to approve the Collective Bargaining Agreement with the Montgomery County Career Fire Fighters Association of the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF), Local 1664 - Fiscal Year 2027

Resolution to approve the Memorandum of Agreement between the County and the Montgomery County Volunteer Fire-Rescue Association (MCVFRA) - Fiscal Year 2027

Resolution to approve the Collective Bargaining Agreement with the Fraternal Order of Police, Montgomery County Lodge 35, Inc. - Fiscal Year 2027

Introductions: The Council will introduce resolutions for fiscal year 2027 to approve the collective bargaining agreements with the Municipal and County Government Employees Organization (MCGEO), UFCW, Local 1994; the Montgomery County Career Fire Fighters Association of the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF), Local 1664; the Fraternal Order of Police, Montgomery County Lodge 35, Inc.; and the Montgomery County Volunteer Fire-Rescue Association (MCVFRA). Each resolution can be found in the Council staff reports.

Proposed Closed Session

The Council intends to vote to meet in closed session to consult with counsel to obtain legal advice and to consult with staff, consultants or other individuals about pending or potential litigation under Section 3-305(b)(7) and (8) of the General Provisions Article of the Maryland Code. The topic is legal advice regarding potential litigation involving the County and the scope of its police powers.

Public Hearings

Unless otherwise noted, the Council will hold the following hybrid public hearings at 1:30 p.m. Residents can visit the Council website to learn about the multiple ways to provide testimony.

The Council meeting schedule may change from time to time. View the current Council and Committee agendas, Council staff reports and additional information on items scheduled for Council review on the Council website.

Council and committee meetings are streamed live on the Council’s web page via YouTube and on Facebook Live and can be watched on County Cable Montgomery on Xfinity/RCN 6 HD 996/1056, Fios 30, and on the CCM live stream.