A Knockout Exclusive: Protein Pints Launches Fudge Brownie Flavor at Sprouts

Protein Pints Fudge Brownie Ice Cream Pint Protein Pints Fudge Brownie Ice Cream Ready To Enjoy

New high-protein ice cream with thick fudge and brownie pieces proves that serious gains can coexist with a classic indulgence.

We believe that choosing a healthier lifestyle shouldn't mean retiring your sweet tooth. With Fudge Brownie we created an unapologetically decadent ice cream while still delivering high protein.” — Paul Reiss, co-founder and CEO

GRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Protein Pints , the category leading protein-packed ice cream brand, is raising the bar on indulgence with its newest launch, Fudge Brownie. Available exclusively nationwide at Sprouts Farmers Market stores, this new flavor features a smooth, decadent brownie batter fudge swirled with an explosion of chewy brownie pieces.Inspired by the classic pairing of brownie and ice cream, Fudge Brownie offers a rich, texture-driven experience offering layered inclusions in every bite. The result is an unapologetically bold dessert experience, while delivering the performance the brand is known for.Like all Protein Pints’ flavors, Fudge Brownie combines extraordinary taste and nutrition. Each pint contains 30 grams of protein, 85% less sugar than traditional ice cream, zero artificial sweeteners, and is always gluten-free, reinforcing the brand’s mission to prove indulgence and function can go hand in hand.“At Protein Pints, we’ve always believed that choosing a healthier lifestyle shouldn't mean retiring your sweet tooth,” said Paul Reiss, co-founder and CEO of Protein Pints. “With Fudge Brownie, we created an unapologetically decadent ice cream. Our pint delivers on taste while still providing the 30g of protein our community relies on. It’s a knockout flavor that proves you really can have it all."Fudge Brownie is the third new flavor released by the brand this year, following the recent additions of Salted Caramel and Banana Graham Slam, extending the Protein Pints line-up to nine extraordinary flavors. Each pint is made with natural ingredients and crafted for a creamy, craveable texture without the chalky aftertaste often associated with high-protein desserts.Fudge Brownie is now available exclusively at all Sprouts Farmers Market stores.Protein Pints is available in more than 10,000 retailers nationwide, including Target, Kroger, Ralphs, Sprouts, Meijer, H-E-B, Albertsons, and more. For more information, visit ProteinPints.com or follow @ProteinPints on social media.About Protein Pints:Protein Pints is a rapidly growing brand of protein ice cream, founded by two childhood friends during their recent college years, on a mission to help people enjoy their protein in one of America's favorite treats. With a focus on natural ingredients and innovative recipes, Protein Pints is redefining what it means to enjoy functional ice cream, offering a guilt-free indulgence that tastes amazing and supports consumers' nutritional goals. Protein Pints products are packed with 30 grams of protein per pint, made with only natural ingredients, lower sugar, zero artificial sweeteners and gluten-free.

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