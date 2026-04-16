RealtyJuggler Announces Return of Popular 'Let’s Get Organized' Training for Real Estate Professionals

RealtyJuggler. The complete CRM solution for Real Estate Agents

FORT COLLINS, CO, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RealOrganized, Inc. announced the return of the "Let’s Get Organized" training program for real estate professionals. Due to overwhelming demand last fall, not all members were able to attend. Now the company is re-opening the training sessions for the RealtyJuggler Real Estate CRM for a limited time.This one-on-one phone training focuses on helping agents clean, organize, and optimize their RealtyJuggler contacts database to improve follow-up, productivity, and business performance. At the end of the one-hour session, agents will walk away with a cleaned and organized database that is ready for the upcoming summer selling season."Agents know they need to streamline their database by removing old, dead leads and identifying promising ones, but they sometimes don’t know how to start," said Scott Schmitz, President of RealOrganized, Inc. "With this personalized training, agents have an opportunity to identify which leads are worthy of follow-up, and which can be archived."Many real estate professionals struggle with fragmented lead sources, duplicate records, and outdated contact information - issues that can slow response times and reduce conversion rates. The training provides a step-by-step approach to consolidating data, removing duplicates, and establishing an efficient workflow within RealtyJuggler. The class also covers merging information from multiple sources into a single, unified contacts database. Rather than maintaining separate lists across phones, MLS platforms, and email systems, agents learn how to centralize notes, phone numbers, and email addresses within RealtyJuggler, with real-time synchronization to their phone’s address book.Agents can schedule a complimentary RealtyJuggler training session by calling (970) 672-3467 now.In addition to written documentation and video tutorials, RealtyJuggler offers live phone support and one-on-one training as a standard benefit included with every membership.RealtyJuggler is a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) system built specifically for real estate agents and REALTORS. The software supports prospecting, client follow-up, SMS messaging, bulk email, and printing labels, letters, and envelopes. Additional features include transaction management, listing feedback, drip letters, and real estate flyers. RealtyJuggler is offered on an affordable membership basis and supports multi-user teams.The company differentiates itself through a strong emphasis on ease of use and responsive, friendly technical support.About RealOrganized, Inc.Founded in 2003, RealOrganized, Inc. was established by a former AOL executive and a top-producing real estate agent, each bringing more than a decade of experience in their respective fields. The company’s mission is to deliver simple, affordable organizational software for the real estate industry.

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