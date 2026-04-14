Ilham Aliyev received newly appointed Ambassador of Eswatini to Azerbaijan

AZERBAIJAN, April 14 - President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Sibusisiwe Mngomezulu, the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Eswatini to Azerbaijan, on April 14.

The ambassador presented his credentials to the head of state.

The ambassador conveyed the greetings of His Majesty King Mswati III of Eswatini to the head of state.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked him for the greetings and asked that his own greetings be conveyed to King Mswati III.

The head of state fondly recalled the visit of the King of Eswatini to Azerbaijan during the Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement held in Baku in 2019. He also expressed hope that the King would participate in the upcoming session of the World Urban Forum to be held in Baku next month.

President Ilham Aliyev lauded the level of political dialogue between Azerbaijan and the Kingdom of Eswatini and noted that there is strong potential for expanding cooperation in various fields.

The head of state wished the ambassador success in his future activities.

The ambassador, highlighting President Ilham Aliyev’s successful leadership of Azerbaijan, conveyed his congratulations on the restoration of the country’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, as well as on achievements in economic development. He also congratulated the President on his diplomatic efforts and role in advancing peace in the region.

The ambassador stated that he would spare no effort to further deepen bilateral cooperation.

He emphasized that Eswatini, as Chair of the African Union Peace and Security Council, continues its consistent efforts to promote peace on the African continent.

During the conversation, the sides praised mutual support between Azerbaijan and Eswatini within international organizations. They highlighted favorable prospects for cooperation in the fields of energy, science, education, humanitarian affairs, tourism, environmental protection, culture, and other areas. The importance of organizing reciprocal visits at various levels to explore cooperation opportunities was also underlined.

The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.