Ilham Aliyev received newly appointed ambassador of Somalia to Azerbaijan

AZERBAIJAN, April 14 - President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Abdinur Dahir Fidow, the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Republic of Somalia to Azerbaijan, on April 14.

The ambassador presented his credentials to the head of state.

Expressing gratitude for the reception, Abdinur Dahir Fidow conveyed the greetings of President of the Federal Republic of Somalia Hassan Sheikh Mohamud to the head of state.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked him for the greetings and asked that his own greetings be conveyed to Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.

Recalling last year’s official visit of the President of Somalia to Azerbaijan, which opened a new chapter in friendly relations between the two countries, the head of state noted that productive discussions were held during the visit on the development of bilateral ties, and that several documents were signed aimed at expanding cooperation.

President Ilham Aliyev hailed the political relations between the two countries and emphasized the importance of expanding economic cooperation.

The President wished the ambassador success in his future activities.

Abdinur Dahir Fidow expressed satisfaction with his appointment as ambassador of Somalia to Azerbaijan and stated that he would spare no effort to further develop relations between the two countries.

During the conversation, the sides praised successful cooperation in bilateral and multilateral formats, including within international organizations. The importance of recent high-level contacts and increasing reciprocal visits was also highlighted.

The meeting underlined the strong potential for expanding cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, and other areas.

It was noted that work is ongoing on the application of the “ASAN Khidmet” experience in Somalia, in line with the document signed during the official visit of the President of Somalia to Azerbaijan.

Cooperation in the fields of science and education was also discussed. It was recalled that during the Soviet period, a large number of Somali students studied in Azerbaijan, and this tradition continues today. In this context, it was noted that Somali students are currently studying in Azerbaijan under the Heydar Aliyev Scholarship program.

The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.