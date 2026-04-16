Sonoran University Introduces AI Medical Simulations Into Curriculum

Sonoran University’s MedVR Education AI-Humans Training Platform

Partnership with MedVR Education to Elevate Education Through Interactive Virtual Patient Conversations

This implementation marks a significant step forward in the university’s commitment to innovative, technology-driven learning experiences.” — Sonoran University of Health Sciences President and CEO Lise Alschuler

TEMPE, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sonoran University of Health Sciences is excited to announce it has recently partnered with MedVR Education to introduce AI-Humans into its curriculum; an advanced artificial intelligence platform designed to elevate training and education through lifelike, interactive virtual human conversations. Utilizing state-of-the-art technologies such as Large Language Models, Natural Language Processing, Machine Learning, Deep Data Analysis, and Speech Recognition, AI-Humans offers unprecedented accuracy and response capabilities. Through the integration of neural networks and deep learning, the platform ensures that these virtual humans deliver accurate and contextually appropriate interactions.“This implementation marks a significant step forward in the university’s commitment to innovative, technology-driven learning experiences,” said Sonoran University of Health Sciences President and CEO Lise Alschuler. “It provides Sonoran students with the opportunity to diagnose complex, real-world cases that complement and enrich their hands-on patient care training.”With AI Humans, faculty and instructional designers can create fully customized training cases in as little as ten minutes. Scenarios can then be deployed instantly to students across multiple environments, including standard web browsers and virtual and mixed reality headsets.The platform features an extensive library of virtual human characters that instructors can tailor to specific academic or clinical training needs. Customizable assessment rubrics and flexible scenario-building tools are also available to ensure that each learning module can be precisely aligned to program goals. Every training session concludes with an AI‑generated debrief, providing students with detailed performance insights grounded in predefined evaluation criteria. Thanks to the platform’s seamless integration with any Learning Management System, completed modules are incorporated directly into the university’s existing academic infrastructure for a smooth instructional workflow.The new technology is now being utilized in Doctor of Naturopathic Medicine courses.“We’re thrilled to partner with Sonoran University as they integrate our AI-Humans Authoring Platform into their curriculum,” said the MedVR Education Team. “By incorporating immersive, conversational AI simulations, Sonoran is equipping learners with the opportunity to practice clinical reasoning and patient communication in a safe structured environment. We’re proud to support their commitment to innovation and excellence in healthcare education.”For more information on Sonoran University, please visit www.sonoran.edu About Sonoran University of Health SciencesSonoran University of Health Sciences is a private non-profit and internationally recognized higher education institution accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. The University’s College of Naturopathic Medicine, College of Nutrition, and School of Mental Health’s evidence-based program offerings shape a healthier future by supporting students as they train to excel as healthcare professionals.Serving the University’s mission, the Sage Foundation for Health supports several Community Clinics focused on providing free naturopathic medical care to local under-resourced communities. The College of Nutrition’s Virtual Center for Personalized Nutrition provides personalized and evidence-based care delivered at no cost. The Ric Scalzo Institute for Botanical Research is a state-of-the-art laboratory seeking to improve therapies for global health concerns. The University’s Clinical Care branch operates open-to-the-public clinics and Medicinary, Arizona’s largest natural pharmacy. The Medical Center provides naturopathic healthcare to patients seeking evidence-based complementary services. The Neil Riordan Center for Regenerative Medicine focuses on non-opioid solutions to pain and pain management.About MedVR EducationMedVR Education is a leading XR healthcare simulation platform transforming medical training through immersive, AI-powered virtual experiences. Designed to bridge the gap between theory and real-world clinical practice, MedVR enables learners to engage in lifelike patient interactions, complex decision-making scenarios, and collaborative simulations across diverse healthcare environments. Through advanced technologies including artificial intelligence, large language models, machine learning, and photorealistic extended reality, MedVR delivers independent, on-demand training that enhances critical thinking, clinical confidence, and workforce readiness. With a rapidly expanding simulation library and seamless integration into academic curricula and learning management systems, MedVR Education is redefining the future of healthcare education.###

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