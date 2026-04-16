Matrix Unveils 'Account Pulse': A First-of-its-Kind AI-Driven Analytics Tool to Revolutionize Media Ad Sales

Matrix Solutions announces the upcoming release of Account Pulse, an AI-driven analytics tool to help media organizations identify risks and optimize revenue.

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Matrix Solutions , the media industry’s leading provider of revenue management and CRM solutions, today announced the upcoming release of Account Pulse, a sophisticated, bottom-up AI analytics tool designed specifically for the media advertising marketplace.As media organizations face increasing pressure to optimize inventory and mitigate churn, Account Pulse offers a transformative approach to revenue protection. Monarch , Matrix’s revenue management system built for media, houses significant amounts of data across accounts and agencies, including preplanning budgeting, prospecting and pending and actual revenue. By applying advanced machine learning, the tool reads and analyzes real-time Account Executive and buyer behaviors, utilizing internally housed data, coupled with external signals, including global news trends, to provide a comprehensive “;health score”; for every account, such as indicating the account was ripe for expansion or a potential churn. On a monthly basis, the Account Executive will be provided with the Account Growth planning tool, providing specific suggestions helping to prioritize where and how to approach their accounts. It’s information and directive.“At Matrix, our focus has always been on reducing friction in the media buying and selling process,” said Mark Gorman, CEO of Matrix. “With Account Pulse, our objective is to provide an AI solution that would have a meaningful impact on our clients’ revenue. Account Pulse is not about replacing people, but about making the people you have significantly more productive, providing them with proactive planning tools and specific account direction. We are providing our partners with an ‘early warning system’ that identifies risks and opportunities before they appear on a balance sheet, frankly before anyone would be aware.”Key Features of Account Pulse• Behavioral Benchmarking: Identifies sales cycle gaps by comparing AE activity patterns against established high-performance benchmarks.• External Intelligence Integration: Monitors market shifts and account-specific news to surface data-backed “reasons to call” ensuring outreach is timely and relevant.• Churn Mitigation: Uses predictive modeling to flag accounts at risk of budget shifts, enabling leadership to intervene with targeted retention strategies.• Unified Workflow: Integrates directly into the Monarch ecosystem, turning AI insights into immediate actions without leaving the existing sales environment.Automated Intelligence Signals• Sentiment Analysis: Monitors account-specific news to gauge market perception and relationship health.• Market Signals: Tracks public data on revenue health, ad spend, and competitive positioning to prioritize high-value opportunities.• Data Enrichment: Automatically gathers missing regulatory, benchmark, and competitive data to provide a complete view of the market landscape.Account Pulse is currently entering its beta testing phase with select partners and is scheduled for a full release in late Q2 2026. This launch reinforces Matrix’s commitment to evolving the Monarch platform into a comprehensive AI-powered revenue engine.For more information on Account Pulse or to inquire about beta partnership opportunities, visitAbout Matrix SolutionsMatrix Solutions is a leading technology company that provides the media industry with its expert-level revenue management and CRM platform, Monarch. Matrix Solutions’ proprietary systems help all media organizations spanning networks, O&O groups, large national broadcasters, and regional stations to manage their advertising revenue more effectively through data normalization, automation, and advanced analytics.

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