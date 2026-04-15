Emir Tas Expands Tasgraff’s Presence in the Global Luxury Market

Emir Tas, Founder & CEO of Tasgraff, showcasing luxury watches and fine jewellery in Dubai.

Tasgraff strengthens its presence between Dubai and London, focusing on luxury watches, fine jewellery, and exclusive clientele.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Emir Tas, founder of Tasgraff, continues to expand his presence in the global luxury market, positioning the brand as a trusted name in high-end watches and fine jewellery.Operating between Dubai and London, Tasgraff has built a reputation for sourcing and delivering exclusive timepieces to a select international clientele. The brand focuses on rare and collectible watches, offering a tailored experience for high-net-worth individuals seeking discretion, authenticity, and premium service.“With Tasgraff, our goal has always been to create more than just a transaction. We focus on long-term relationships and delivering pieces that represent status, craftsmanship, and investment value,” said Emir Tas, Founder & CEO.The company’s growth comes at a time when demand for luxury watches continues to rise globally, particularly in markets such as the UAE and the UK. By combining strong digital presence with private client networks, Tasgraff has positioned itself uniquely within the competitive luxury segment.Looking ahead, Emir Tas plans to further expand Tasgraff’s reach, strengthen its global partnerships, and introduce new opportunities within the luxury sector.For more information, visit:Media Contact:Emir TasFounder & CEO – TasgraffEmail: info@emirtas.ca

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