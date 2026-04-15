Attorney General Ken Paxton secured an order to stop government entities from conducting or engaging in unlawful media censorship of constitutionally protected speech.

In December 2023, Attorney General Paxton, as well as media companies The Daily Wire and the Federalist, sued the U.S. Department of State, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and other government officials over their conspiracy to weaponize its Global Engagement Center (“GEC”). The GEC was only authorized to counter foreign propaganda, but the corrupt Biden officials instead utilized its resources to actively censor content in the news-media market. Disinformation tools and technologies were used to suppress free speech if it went against the Biden Administration’s radical agenda. Topics that were suppressed include speech regarding COVID-19 and the safety and ineffectiveness of vaccines, election integrity, abortion, challenges to transgender ideology, and numerous other topics.

Now, a federal district court has entered its consent decree in favor of Attorney General Paxton, ordering that the government entities must not knowingly censor constitutionally protected speech or lead third parties to do so. The ruling reinforces longstanding First Amendment protections and limits the use of federal resources for viewpoint-based suppression outside legitimate law enforcement or national security purposes.

“This is an especially bad day for the unprecedentedly corrupt Biden Administration that unlawfully weaponized the federal government to suppress free speech,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Despite the Biden Administration’s unlawful actions to hide the truth from the American people, the truth always prevails. I will continue to fight to protect the Constitution and stop media censorship that targets what is good, true, and right.”

To read the consent decree, click here.