The Service Companies Appoints Chris Wilkinson to Senior Vice President of Sales

Hospitality Operations Veteran Joins Leadership Team to Drive Strategic Partnerships and Growth

Chris is a strategic leader who has experience as both a service provider and a corporate executive for major gaming and hotel brands,” — Brian Coyne

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Service Companies (TSC), the leading provider of managed hospitality and gaming services, today announced the appointment of Chris Wilkinson as Senior Vice President of Sales. With over 20 years of experience managing large-scale operations for industry icons that include MGM Resorts and Mandalay Bay, Wilkinson joins TSC to spearhead the company’s sales strategy and deepen its partnerships with premier resorts, vacation ownership and casino properties.

Wilkinson is a seasoned hospitality executive with a career defined by large-scale operational oversight and innovative service delivery. His background includes tenures with some of the most recognized names in the hospitality industry. As Senior Vice President of U.S. Operations for PureStar / Brady Linen Services, Wilkinson managed a $100 million budget and led a workforce of more than 1,500 employees across nine facilities.

Wilkinson’s deep understanding of the owner-operator perspective was honed during his time with MGM Resorts International, where he served as Corporate Vice President of Hotel Operations, and at Mandalay Bay Resort, where he directed massive operations and a $108 million renovation project.

"Chris is a strategic leader who has experience as both a service provider and a corporate executive for major gaming and hotel brands," said Brian Coyne, Chief Executive Officer at The Service Companies. "His ability to deliver results at a massive scale is exactly what our clients need. Chris understands that in luxury hospitality, operational precision is the foundation for loyalty and growth."

Wilkinson’s career also spans leadership roles with Marriott International, Caesars Palace, and Renaissance Hotels. His appointment proves TSC’s commitment to providing an operator’s mindset to its partners.

"I have spent my career at the intersection of hospitality operations and strategic growth," Wilkinson said. "I joined The Service Companies because they are the only organization in the hospitality industry with the capabilities to provide managed services across casinos, vacation ownership, luxury hotels and resorts. My goal is to use my experience as an operator to ensure our clients’ properties run with the efficiency and quality that their guests expect and their budgets require."

About The Service Companies

The Service Companies (TSC) is the leading provider of managed services to the luxury hospitality and casino industries. With a commitment to quality and a focus on long-term partnerships, TSC provides a wide range of solutions, including turn-key housekeeping, overnight cleaning, public area cleaning, EVS and stewarding.

https://theservicecompanies.com

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