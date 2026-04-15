Sustainable Agriculture Network Launches Global Photo Contest on Regenerative Agriculture

Farmers are the first architects of change. Smallholders and local communities are essential drivers of the transition to food systems that restore soils, biodiversity, and livelihoods. From soil to table, farmers are transforming food systems from the ground up. The Regenerative Agriculture Forum 2026 takes place on June 23 in São Paulo, Brazil, and online worldwide. Regenerative agriculture is people-led. Farmers across the world are applying innovative and traditional knowledge to restore landscapes and build resilience against a changing climate. SAN is a global impact network of diverse organizations committed to transforming agriculture towards a sustainable and equitable future for communities and nature

Show us the future of food. SAN's global photo contest is open April 15 – May 15, 2026. Prizes up to $1,000 USD.

Regenerative agriculture is not a niche concept — it is one of the most credible and scalable pathways we have to restore ecosystems, strengthen farmer livelihoods, and build resilient food systems.” — Jose Joaquin Campos, CEO SAN

SAN JOSE, SAN JOSE, COSTA RICA, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Sustainable Agriculture Network (SAN) is proud to announce the launch of its global photo contest, Regenerative Agriculture: Fostering Resilient Landscapes and Livelihoods , open to photographers worldwide from April 15 to May 15, 2026.The contest invites photographers of all backgrounds to submit images that capture how regenerative agriculture supports resilient ecosystems, thriving landscapes, and the communities that depend on them.José Joaquín Campos, CEO, Sustainable Agriculture Network:"Our food systems are at a turning point. Regenerative agriculture is not a niche concept — it is one of the most credible and scalable pathways we have to restore ecosystems, strengthen farmer livelihoods, and build food systems that can sustain future generations. That is precisely why SAN, together with Imaflora, the Global Landscapes Forum, and CABI, is organizing the global Regenerative Agriculture Forum — to bring together the knowledge, the evidence, and the partnerships needed to move from commitment to action at scale.”“This photo contest is one of the first steps on that road. We want the world to start seeing what regenerative agriculture looks like on the ground, because what is visible can inspire, and what inspires can change the world."Three categories are open for submissions:Agrobiodiversity — crops, pollinators, soil life, agroforestry, and biodiversity within farming landscapesLandscapes — agricultural landscapes where regenerative practices build ecological resiliencePeople & Livelihoods — faces and stories of people whose lives are connected to regenerative agriculturePrizes include an Overall 1st Prize of $1,000 USD, a People's Choice Award of $400 USD, and three Category Winner prizes of $200 USD each. Finalists will also be featured at the Regenerative Agriculture Forum 2026 in Brazil.Submissions are open to participants worldwide aged 18 and older. Each participant may submit up to three photos across all categories. Photos must be original work in JPEG or PNG format, with a minimum resolution of 3,000px on the longest side. AI-generated, AI-assisted, or composite images are not permitted.Jasson Muir Clarke, Senior Manager of Communications and Marketing, Sustainable Agriculture Network:"We are genuinely excited to see photographers from every corner of the world respond to this call. Regenerative agriculture is happening right now — in smallholder farms in Southeast Asia, in agroforestry systems across Latin America, in pastures and fields being restored across Africa and Europe. Good agricultural practices are quietly reshaping landscapes and livelihoods in ways that give us real reasons for hope.”“We want this contest to surface those stories — the farmers, the communities, the living landscapes where positive change is already taking root. Show us your world."Regenerative agriculture represents one of the most powerful pathways to climate action, nature recovery, and sustainable food systems. This contest is an opportunity to make that story visible to the world.Submit your photos at: sustainableagriculture.eco/photo-contest-regenerative-agricultureQuestions: info@san.ecoAbout the global Regenerative Agriculture Forum 2026The Regenerative Agriculture Forum 2026: Accelerating the Transition is a landmark global event taking place on June 23, 2026, at Pecege, Piracicaba, São Paulo, Brazil, and online worldwide. Co-convened by the Sustainable Agriculture Network (SAN), Imaflora, the Global Landscapes Forum (GLF), and CABI, this one-day hybrid forum will bring together farmers, scientists, businesses, policymakers, investors, Indigenous Peoples, youth, and civil society to co-create actionable knowledge and accelerate the transition to regenerative food systems Blending cutting-edge science with traditional and local expertise, the Forum will foster the radical collaboration needed to restore soils, strengthen value chains, and nourish people and landscapes at scale Registrations are now open — join us in person in São Paulo or online from anywhere in the world.Register here: https://events.globallandscapesforum.org/regenerative-agriculture-forum-2026/ About the Sustainable Agriculture NetworkThe Sustainable Agriculture Network (SAN) is a global impact network transforming agriculture into a force for good — healing and nourishing our extraordinary planet. Together with 37 member organizations across more than 120 countries, SAN advances sustainable, equitable, and climate-resilient farming systems that empower communities and restore nature.Through radical collaboration, SAN connects farmers, businesses, researchers, and civil society to co-create solutions that tackle the world’s most pressing challenges — from climate change and biodiversity loss to social inequity. Our network’s collective efforts have already helped transform over 40 million hectares of farmland, driving measurable progress toward regenerative and inclusive food systems.Rooted in integrity, inclusivity, curiosity, empathy, adaptability, and evidence-based action, SAN leads with both urgency and hope. We envision a future where agriculture heals, communities thrive, and nature flourishes.Learn more at www.sustainableagriculture.eco

SAN, a global impact network transforming agriculture

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