Home Place Real Estate Launches Full Service Brokerage in Oklahoma City

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New brokerage offers residential commercial and land services across Oklahoma City

Our goal is to provide a real estate platform that supports clients and agents while adapting to the evolving industry. We focus on consistency, communication, and long term value in Oklahoma City.” — Heston Bush

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Home Place Real Estate, an Oklahoma based real estate brokerage, has officially launched its operations serving clients throughout the Oklahoma City metropolitan area. The company provides residential, commercial, new construction, luxury, and land real estate services with a focus on modern marketing, local expertise, and long term client relationships.The launch comes as demand continues to grow for a more transparent and technology driven real estate experience in central Oklahoma. Home Place Real Estate integrates traditional real estate practices with modern systems including digital marketing strategies, data informed pricing, and scalable content designed to improve property exposure.Home Place Real Estate serves clients across Oklahoma City, Edmond, Nichols Hills, and surrounding communities. The company offers a full range of services including residential buying and selling, commercial and investment brokerage, land acquisition and development consulting, and agent training and brokerage support.The brokerage is led by Heston Bush, a licensed Oklahoma real estate broker with experience across residential, commercial, and land transactions. Bush has been active in the real estate industry since 2011 and has built a reputation for strong communication, negotiation, and long term value creation."Our goal is to provide a real estate platform that supports both clients and agents while adapting to how the industry is evolving." said Heston Bush, Owner Broker of Home Place Real Estate "We are focused on consistency, communication, and delivering long term value in the Oklahoma City market."

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