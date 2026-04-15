Home Place Real Estate Launches Full Service Brokerage in Oklahoma City
New brokerage offers residential commercial and land services across Oklahoma City
The launch comes as demand continues to grow for a more transparent and technology driven real estate experience in central Oklahoma. Home Place Real Estate integrates traditional real estate practices with modern systems including digital marketing strategies, data informed pricing, and scalable content designed to improve property exposure.
Home Place Real Estate serves clients across Oklahoma City, Edmond, Nichols Hills, and surrounding communities. The company offers a full range of services including residential buying and selling, commercial and investment brokerage, land acquisition and development consulting, and agent training and brokerage support.
The brokerage is led by Heston Bush, a licensed Oklahoma real estate broker with experience across residential, commercial, and land transactions. Bush has been active in the real estate industry since 2011 and has built a reputation for strong communication, negotiation, and long term value creation.
"Our goal is to provide a real estate platform that supports both clients and agents while adapting to how the industry is evolving." said Heston Bush, Owner Broker of Home Place Real Estate "We are focused on consistency, communication, and delivering long term value in the Oklahoma City market."
Heston Bush
Home Place Real Estate
+1 580-399-6379
heston@homeplaceok.com
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