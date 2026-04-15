Nirvana Aesthetics & Wellness Introduces Advanced ENDYMED Technology to Expand Non-Surgical Skin Rejuvenation Options

ENDYMED allows us to treat the skin in a deeper, more intentional way without compromising comfort or requiring extended downtime.” — Robyn McCall

ELK GROVE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nirvana Aesthetics & Wellness , led by Robyn McCall, has announced the addition of the ENDYMED radiofrequency (RF) platform to its treatment offerings, bringing a clinically backed, non-surgical approach to skin rejuvenation, tightening, and overall skin quality improvement.The ENDYMED device is part of a growing category of energy-based aesthetic technologies designed to support collagen remodeling without surgery. Using proprietary 3DEEPradiofrequency technology, the system delivers controlled heat into the deeper layers of the skin where collagen and elastin structures reside, while maintaining surface comfort. This targeted heating process is known to stimulate natural collagen production, which plays a key role in skin firmness and elasticity.Unlike more superficial treatments, ENDYMED’s multi-source RF delivery is engineered to reach deeper dermal layers with minimal impact on the outer skin barrier. This allows providers to address a range of common aesthetic concerns, including laxity, fine lines, uneven texture, and acne scarring, across multiple areas of the face and body.According to the manufacturer, ENDYMED platforms are FDA-cleared and designed to support multiple treatment modalities including skin tightening, fractional resurfacing, and RF microneedling within a single system. This versatility allows practices to tailor treatments based on individual skin conditions and goals.At Nirvana Aesthetics & Wellness, the introduction of ENDYMED reflects a broader shift in patient demand toward lower-downtime, non-invasive options that can be customized over time. Treatments are typically performed in a series and may be incorporated into long-term skin health plans, depending on individual needs and provider recommendations.“ENDYMED allows us to treat the skin in a deeper, more intentional way without compromising comfort or requiring extended downtime,” said Robyn McCall, founder of Nirvana Aesthetics & Wellness. “We are always looking for technologies that support long-term skin health, and this gives us the ability to customize treatments for each patient while still keeping results natural and progressive.”ENDYMED treatments are generally well tolerated and suitable for a wide range of skin types, making them an accessible option for patients seeking gradual, natural-looking improvements without extended recovery periods.With this addition, Nirvana Aesthetics & Wellness continues to expand its portfolio of evidence-based aesthetic technologies, reinforcing its commitment to delivering results-driven care in a clinical yet patient-centered environment.For more information or to schedule a consultation, individuals can visit their website or contact the clinic directly.

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