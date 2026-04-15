SR 105 Graveyard Spit project near Raymond pauses for bird nesting season

RAYMOND – Travelers on State Route 105 west of Raymond will get a break from lane closures and construction delays as coastline preservation work pauses for spring and summer.

Work on the Washington State Department of Transportation's SR 105 Graveyard Spit project is on hold to protect nesting Western Snowy Plovers and Streaked Horned Lark, which are federally threatened shorebirds.

“This project shows how we can protect people and nature at the same time,” said WSDOT Project Engineer Pedro Reyes. “Pausing work during nesting season helps protect these birds and ensures we're respecting the environment while we continue building a safer, more resilient coastline for the community for many years to come.”

Coastal erosion has threatened SR 105 for many years, even washing away a portion of it more than 50 years ago. During construction, crews built a protective rock and sand barrier along the beach and prepared the dunes for planting. Thousands of tons of rock are stored nearby for future work. These efforts protect SR 105 from storm damage while also creating a safe habitat for wildlife.

When work resumes as early as late September, after the nesting season ends, crews will finish placing the remaining rock, repair the road and guardrails, and complete the shoreline protection work. The restored dunes and rocky shore are already helping slow erosion, protecting the highway while also giving the plovers a safer place to nest.

Work on this $28 million project is scheduled for completion in fall 2026.