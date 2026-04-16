Jordan Phillips Ranked in the Top 20 Among San Antonio’s Top Real Estate Agents by San Antonio Business Journal

Jordan Phillips, REALTOR®

To be recognized by the San Antonio Business Journal is an honor, and I’m grateful for the clients, family, and team who make this possible.” — Jordan Phillips

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jordan Phillips, Associate Broker with Phillips & Associates Realty, has been ranked in the Top 20 among San Antonio’s Top Real Estate Agents for 2025 by the San Antonio Business Journal, based on gross closed sales volume.

This recognition places Jordan among the top-producing Realtors in one of Texas’ most competitive Real Estate markets and underscores a continued standard of excellence associated with one of San Antonio’s most established Real Estate families.

A third-generation Real Estate professional, Jordan was born and raised in San Antonio with a front-row seat to the industry. He has built his career on a legacy established by his grandmother and parents, all highly respected figures in the local Real Estate community. From an early age, he was immersed in the discipline, consistency, and relationship-driven mindset that defined long-term success in Real Estate. Today, that foundation continues to influence both his business philosophy and client experience.

Over the past decade, Jordan has carved out his own lane within that legacy, playing a key role in the continued growth and presence of the Dana Phillips Premier Team. His business spans residential resale, luxury properties, and new construction, serving a diverse range of clients from first-time homebuyers to seasoned investors. Known for his market knowledge and steady approach, Jordan has built a reputation for guiding clients through complex transactions with clarity and confidence.

Beyond production, his business is deeply rooted in family. Jordan works alongside his wife, Kaitlynn, as a dedicated team, combining their strengths to deliver a seamless and elevated experience for their clients. Their partnership reflects a shared commitment to service, communication, and long-term relationships. With the recent addition of their new baby, that foundation has only grown stronger, reinforcing the values that drive both their personal lives and professional approach.

“Real Estate has always been more than a career for me, it’s part of who I am,” said Jordan. “To be recognized by the San Antonio Business Journal is an honor, and I’m grateful for the clients, family, and team who make this possible.”

Jordan’s ranking by the San Antonio Business Journal is based on gross closed sales volume, a metric that reflects both production and consistency over time. Earning a place among the top Realtors in the city is not only a personal milestone, but also a continuation of a family legacy that has helped shape the San Antonio Real Estate landscape for decades.

As the market continues to evolve, Jordan remains focused on delivering a high level of service grounded in experience, local knowledge, and a relationship-first mindset. His approach reflects the broader mission of Phillips & Associates Realty, a Real Estate Brokerage recognized for its leadership, longevity, and commitment to excellence across South Texas.

This achievement marks another chapter in a career defined by consistency, growth, and a deep connection to the community he serves.

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